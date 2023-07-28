Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)

"I think you'll see a lot more of our collaboration together for future projects," Jepsen, whose new album 'The Loveliest Time' is out now, tells PEOPLE

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 03:06PM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen. Photo:

Meredith Jenks

After writing about loneliness for her last album, Carly Rae Jepsen is leaning into romance on The Loveliest Time.

The pop star released her new album on Friday, and the project acts as a companion to last year's The Loneliest Time, which largely saw her muse on melancholy events experienced throughout the pandemic. Now, she's getting out of her head and onto the dance floor.

"I really wanted it to not feel like The Loneliest Time is just this bummer album, and then the other one was just sunshine and flowers," Jepsen, 37, tells PEOPLE. "This is the victory lap of when you embrace your loneliness, look at it and analyze where you're at and where you want to go."

Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen 'The Loveliest Time' Album Cover.

Meredith Jenks

The Loveliest Time marks the latest iteration of Jepsen's tradition of releasing a B-sides album alongside every traditional project. The new body of work was created in the same span of time as The Loneliest Time, as she started to see many of the tracks she'd made as "sister songs" to one another.

"'Psychedelic Switch' feels sort of like the sister song to 'The Loneliest Time,' the before and after of the night you decide to run over to your ex's and what the morning after feels like," she says. "It just started to be this weird little puzzle that made sense to me."

During the creative process, Jepsen's management paired her with producer Cole M.G.N., and their relationship soon developed from collaborative to romantic. She describes one of her new songs, "So Right," as their "meet-cute," and it even opens with a skit about whether or not it's a "good idea" for them to hang out after-hours.

Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Meredith Jenks

"I would've been too shy beforehand to be like, 'Do you want to do a skit at the beginning?' But now that we're so close, it was just really fun and playful to be like, 'Let's have this very '80s drama skit at the beginning where you ask me if I should come over and I say no, but then I come anyways,'" she explains. "You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really playful, joyful, experimental places."

"So Right" is the first song Jepsen's fans have heard from the couple, but it likely won't be the last, as they've been frequently writing together since. "We'll go traveling somewhere, and we'll bring a little acoustic guitar," she says. "I think you'll see a lot more of our collaboration together for future projects, but this is our first little baby out in the world. We're both so excited."

One of the song's lyrics in particular — "No other guy can help me fly and hold me down at the same time" — acts as a mission statement of sorts for their relationship, as they're on different paths in the same industry.

"It's really wild getting to travel and have somebody understand what you do and be like, 'Go chase everything. I'm here when you're home,'" says Jepsen. "I think that's an essential thing for every relationship. You have somebody that's your cheerleader that's not holding you back, but also knows how to hold you down."

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns 

Following last year's So Nice Tour, Jepsen will bring songs from The Loveliest Time to life during upcoming shows with Boygenius (a.k.a. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) as well as headlining performances in New York City and Los Angeles. She's also performing at festivals including Lollapalooza in Chicago, where she's hosting two fans in a special suite at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Any fans who saw one of her recent concerts will likely want to attend again, as she says the experience will be quite different this time around.

"I think that because we've been on the road for the entire year, basically everything has just gotten more locked and solid and stronger — even our relationships between bandmates, it's just grown," she says. "It's a lot more playful than it's ever been. We're so excited to have fresh material."

Related Articles
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Broadway, Going Viral on TikTok and Feeling 'Excited' About Her New Romance
Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
Carly Rae Jepsen Invites Fans to 'Grandma's House' with Curated Hotel Suite for Lollapalooza (Exclusive)
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga attend the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015
Inside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Lasting and Collaborative Friendship: 'We Surely Love Each Other'
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'
Julien Baker, , Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers at boygenius 'the film' held at El Rey Theatre on March 30, 2023
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius Perform Nashville Concert in Full Drag
Carly Rae Jepsen on New Album 'The Loneliest Time' and What Success Looks Like a Decade After 'Call Me Maybe
Carly Rae Jepsen on Looking Up to Tina Turner and Finding Success 10+ Years After 'Call Me Maybe'
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Carly rae jepsen 2022 special publicity images
Carly Rae Jepsen Recalls Kicking Glass Slipper Offstage on Opening Night of Broadway's 'Cinderella'
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While in a Happy New Relationship
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While 'in Love' with Partner Sasha Mallory (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Sings About Having 'No Control' Over Love on New Single 'Favorite Kind of High'
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Says the Me Too Movement Should Happen in the Music Industry: 'Everybody's a Crooked Cop' (Exclusive)
Baby Rose press shots
Baby Rose Talks New Album 'Through and Through', Lessons from SZA and Avoiding 'Toxic Positivity' (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha on Collaborating with Dolly Parton and Opening Up About Struggles with Weight
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)
Aly & AJ Say Their New Album 'With Love From' Is a 'Love Letter' to Fans and Tease Nostalgic Tour Setlist
Aly & AJ Describe Their New Album as a 'Love Letter' to Fans and Tease Nostalgic Tour Setlist
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Phoebe Bridgers Calls Out 'Dehumanizing Abuse' from Fans Who 'Bullied' Her En Route to Dad's Wake