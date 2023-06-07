Carly Pearce Is Selling Red Carpet Dresses and Tour Outfits from Her Closet for Charity (Exclusive)

The Grammy-winning country star is hosting a pop-up shop for fans featuring clothing shoes, and accessories from her personal collection

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 12:49 PM
Carly Pearce . Photo:

Alexa Campbell; Getty Images // Mike Coppola

Carly Pearce is opening up her closet to her fans. 

On Thursday, the 2022 ACM female vocalist of the year is hosting her second Carly’s Closet, a charity pop-up shop where fans can buy handpicked items of clothing, shoes and accessories from her personal collection. 

The pop-up shop will be at Nashville’s Hotel Noelle ahead of Pearce’s performance at the CMA Fest that evening, but for those not local, there will be an online portion of the sale to shop. ASPCA is the charity partner for the event.

Pearce gave a sneak peek at some of the items going on sale — including a dress she wore on the 2019 CMT red carpet and an outfit she wore while performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

CMT Awards 2019 Red Carpet Dress

Carly Pearce.

Getty Images // Mike Coppola

“I wore this dress to the CMT Awards in 2019. That award show has so much energy, so I always try to bring out some sparkles when I walk the carpet. I was nominated for female video of the year that year!”

Grand Ole Opry Dress

Carly Pearce.

Remedy Creative

“The Grand Ole Opry stage is my favorite place to sing in the whole world. It is always fun getting to pick out what to wear when I get to perform there. This pink dress is one of my favorites!”

29 Tour Dress

Carly Pearce.

Alexa Campbell

“This black dress was one of my favorite looks from the 29 Tour. The first time I wore it was the show we played in Nashville, so it is extra special! So many of my friends, family and champions were in the audience that night!”

29 Tour Shirt

Carly Pearce.

Alexa Campbell

“This white top was another outfit I had out on the 29 Tour. I feel like it just screams the era of 29! I’m excited for someone else to get to wear it now that I am moving on to a new chapter of music!”

Pink Set from Tour

Carly Pearce.

Sydney Grommesh

“I had this pink set out with me on Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour last summer. When I think of this outfit, I think of the photo of me holding up a sign two fans made for me. It was when my song 'What He Didn’t Do' was starting to take off, and seeing it in the crowd made me feel so loved. This outfit is very fun!”

