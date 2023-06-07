Carly Pearce and Riley King Break Up After 2 Years: 'We Just Simply Were Not Right for Each Other' (Exclusive)

"For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they're gonna go the distance, and we weren't," the country musician told PEOPLE ahead of her CMA Fest performance

Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.
Published on June 7, 2023
Riley King and Carly Pearce
Riley King and Carly Pearce.

John Shearer/Getty

After two years together, Carly Pearce and Riley King have decided to call it quits.

"For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they're gonna go the distance, and we weren't," she told PEOPLE following her appearance on Thursday's Women in Country panel at Billboard Country Live. "We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life."

The Grammy winner — who just got her gramophone in the mail last week! — is currently gearing up for a main stage performance at the 2023 CMA Fest this weekend, where she'll appear at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a set alongside artists including Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay and other country stars. "I've waited 13 years to be able to play this stage," she said.

"You work, and you work, and you work, and you wanna get to that main stage. This is the first full set that I've ever done. It's gonna be one of the most special moments of my life," continued Pearce, before teasing: "I do have a special guest that I think people are gonna love!"

Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce.

Michael Buckner

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the split news, as the real estate agent told the outlet on Wednesday, "Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life."

The outlet also reported that their relationship ended over "trust issues" — but Pearce, who is preparing for a busy CMA Fest week ahead, told PEOPLE: "That is absolutely not why we broke up."

She and King, 29, had been linked since early 2021. That May, the country star told PEOPLE of the then-rumored romance, "All I will say is I'm happy. I'll tell you, I'm very happy about that."

Pearce, 33, was previously married to Michael Ray for eight months before she filed for divorce in June 2020.

Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce.

Next week, Pearce will release a new single, "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, on June 16. The song came together after she sent his wife Morgane a message on Instagram and asked to send her a song, which Chris later heard and wanted to record with her.

"He's been my dream collaboration, and for it to have happened like this and so organically, just feels really, really meant to be," said Pearce. "I feel like it's a whole new era. It's a whole new chapter."

Following the news of her breakup from King, however, she saw fans speculating that the forthcoming single is about the relationship. "I want to clarify that I wrote 'We Don't Fight Anymore' a year ago, when I was ridiculously in love," she assured.

"There is absolutely not a correlation to what is going on in my life in the moment at all," continued Pearce, noting that the song "was just so special because I told a story that so many people are living. I was able to tap into that, but [the split] is not because of this song."

"We Don't Fight Anymore" is just a taste of more music to come from the singer-songwriter in the near future. "These new songs are just a reflection of where I've been over the last few years and the stories that I feel like are important to share," she detailed. "Some of those are in my life, but also things that I see in other people. I'm just excited for the new chapter and for people to hear this song that I'm so proud of."

