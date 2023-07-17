Carly Pearce Falls on Stage and Jokes About the Incident with Viral Video: 'Busted My Booty'

"First fall on stage, better make it count," the country star captioned a TikTok video of the moment, which has since gone viral with over 1.6 million views

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Updated on July 17, 2023 06:35PM EDT
Carly Pearce falls on stage
Carly Pearce. Photo:

Instagram/Carly Pearce, Jason Kempin/Getty

After taking a hard fall on stage, Carly Pearce is laughing it off.

During a show in Iowa on Thursday, the country singer walked toward the crowd on stage before slipping and falling on her side — but Pearce didn't let the moment get her down.

"Well there’s a first time for everything and I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa," the 33-year-old Grammy winner tweeted. "Who has a video?"

Lo and behold, a fan sent Pearce a video, which the performer posted to TikTok as an edit where the moment she hits the ground is synced up with the drum beat that opens Gwen Stefani's 2004 hit "Hollaback Girl."

"First fall on stage, better make it count," she captioned the clip, which has since gone viral with over 1.6 million views.

Pearce is currently on tour, performing shows across North America through the end of October.

In April, she teamed up with Stefani, 53, for a performance of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, telling PEOPLE at the time, "She is such a true artist and such a songwriter. I feel like we've really bonded over the songwriting, and I'm such a fan."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Carly Pearce attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Carly Pearce in October 2022. Jason Kempin/Getty

Earlier this year, the "We Don't Fight Anymore" musician won her first Grammy Award for best country duo/group performance with Ashley McBryde for their No. 1 hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Ahead of the ceremony, she spoke with PEOPLE about working with McBryde on the song.

"I'm really into collaborations and was thinking about who I wanted for this album [29: Written in Stone]. I've always loved Ashley's voice," she said at the time. "I've always thought that she just had an old-school sound when she sang, much like what I'd gravitated to as a kid and still do. And we'd sung together in a few shows and we always locked in on harmony."

"We're an odd pairing that maybe nobody ever thought would sing together — and I liked that shock factor as well," continued Pearce. "I obviously hadn't written this song or thought anything of it, but I just asked her if she would come and write a song with me!"

