Carlos Santana Says He Prayed for a 'Queen' Before Meeting Second Wife Cindy: 'She's My Best Friend' (Exclusive)

The rock legend married drummer Cindy Blackman in 2010, three years after he and first wife Deborah King divorced

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
Published on June 17, 2023 10:00AM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Musician Carlos Santana and wife Cindy Blackman visit the SiriusXM Studios on August 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana. Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Carlos Santana knew exactly what he was looking for when it came to love — and he found it in jazz drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 75, opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about his beloved bride, 63, whom he says he prayed for after his 2007 divorce from first wife Deborah King.

"I was meditating and talking to God, and I said, 'I need a queen to come home to share this. Love is unconditional, and I need someone who loves me and grows with me,'" he says. "And next thing I know, here comes Cindy. The way Cindy walked like a New York woman, filled with confidence. I was like, 'Damn.'"

Santana, whose life will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary Carlos, which will premiere on June 17 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Blackman, an accomplished jazz drummer, were engaged onstage in July 2010, and married that December at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Hawaii.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Executive Producer Carlos Santana with wife Cindy Blackman, daughter Stella Santana and her husband attend the "Dolores" New York Premiere at The Metrograph on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Salvador Santana, Stella Santana, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

He says the couple can talk endlessly about music, from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix, and also enjoy frequent trips to Europe, where they check out museums and discuss "genius" artists and creators like Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci and Igor Stravinsky.

"I've always been infatuated with strong women because my mother was like that," he says. "The way [Cindy] looks at me, the way she touches me, it’s like she’s my best friend."

Santana is dad to son Salvador, 40, and daughters Angelica, 33, and Stella, 38, with King, from whom he split in 2007 after 34 years of marriage.

The Grammy winner says their wedded bliss "dissipated" around the peak of his 1999 album Supernatural, as he was often on the road promoting the album.

carlos santana
Carlos Santana. Daniel Knighton/Getty

"Deborah told me that she thought I was living la vida loca while she was taking care of the children and the business. What was missing was us time,” he says. "When we divorced, it was very hurtful; it felt like somebody ripped my heart open and shot some dry ice in it. I couldn't believe it was over, because we'd never known divorce in my family."

More than a decade on, though, Santana is thrilled he found a second chance at love.

"I know I have received what I needed, and now we share our life," he says of Blackman.

