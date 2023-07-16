Carlos Alcaraz Defeats 4-Time Consecutive Wimbledon Winner Novak Djokovic in Thrilling Men's Singles Final

The Spanish tennis prodigy ended Djokovic's 10-year winning streak on Centre Court

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 04:40PM EDT
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) holds the Men's Singles Trophy alongside Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (left) beat Serbian player Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final. Photo:

 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz has dethroned reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

In Sunday's thrilling men's singles final, the 20-year-old Spanish prodigy clinched his first Wimbledon win and second Grand Slam title by a score of 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

"Winning my second Grand Slam here in Wimbledon is really special for me — a dream come true, without a doubt," Alcaraz said after the match, per USA Today. "I’m really, really happy to come back after the first set. And facing Novak, playing such a great level at the end, it was a really amazing experience for me."

By breaking Djokovic's four-time consecutive winning streak at Wimbledon and 34-match streak overall, Alcaraz ended the 36-year-old Serbian player’s third bid to win all four majors this year and prevented him from tying Margaret Court’s record of scoring 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic’s 35th appearance on Centre Court also marks his first loss at Wimbledon since the 2013 men's singles final against Andy Murray.

"Obviously you never like to lose matches like this, but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches here," said Djokovic, per USA Today. "Maybe I should have lost a couple of matches I won, so this is Even Steven."

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Already making history as the third-youngest Wimbledon winner since 1986, Alcaraz is now the first men’s singles champion since 2002 who is neither Djokovic, Murray, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Before receiving the Wimbledon trophy, Alcaraz called the moment “a dream come true,” according to The New York Times, and addressed Djokovic, jokingly saying, “Now that I won, I hope you are coming to more of my matches.”

Alcaraz also told the tennis star in his acceptance speech shared on the Wimbledon Twitter account, "It’s unbelievable. You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born, you already were winning tournaments. It’s amazing.”

