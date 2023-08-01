Carli Lloyd Criticizes USWNT for 'Smiling' and 'Dancing' After 'Disappointing' 0-0 Draw in World Cup

Color Carli Lloyd unimpressed about the U.S. women’s play so far at the World Cup.

After a 0-0 tie with Portugal, the USWNT narrowly advanced to the group round of 16 on Tuesday.

But the retired soccer star, 41, did not hold back in her post-game analysis, saying that the team is "spiraling on the world stage.”

“Today was uninspiring. Disappointing,” Lloyd, a commentator for the World Cup, said on Fox Sports. “They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals and the tactics are too predictable. [They're] lucky to not be going home right now."

The outspoken, two-time Women’s World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist also took issue with the behavior of some members of the team, who were shown signing autographs and dancing on the field after time expired.

"I’m all for positivity, but at the same time, the cheering, the dancing, I’ve got a problem with that," she said. "Because, I wouldn’t be happy. I know several other [former USWNT] players wouldn’t be happy with that tie. It hasn’t been good overall these [first] three games. It’s a body language thing, it’s a facial expression.”

Lloyd’s criticism comes from a place where she’s observed issues within U.S. soccer over recent years, she added.

Robin Alam/USSF/Getty

"There have been multiple things out of control, and now it's spiraling on the world stage," she said.

This isn’t the first time that the retired superstar has spoken up about what she’s observed along the sidelines.

Last week on air, following a 1-1 tie with Netherlands, she questioned head coach Vlatko Andonovski's lineup choices, and said the team needed a change to its starting lineup — replacing star Alex Morgan with Sophia Smith as striker, and placing Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams on the left and right of the field.

"To spice things up a little bit, to change it up, I am going with the lineup that is behind me. I am taking Alex Morgan out. She's done well, she's occupied the center-backs, she's dragged and pulled players out and whatnot."

She added, "But I just feel like the three up top have been very narrow, so we need to create some width.”



The USWNT will next play in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

