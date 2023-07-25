Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax: 'We Are Disgusted'

Shortly after Carlee Russell admitted through her attorney that she lied about being kidnapped in Alabama earlier this month, her now ex-boyfriend says he’s “disgusted” about the situation.



Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, admitted in a statement from her attorney, Emory Anthony, that “there was no kidnapping on July 13.” The admission ended more than a week of speculation after Russell mysteriously vanished for 49 hours, only to reappear at her parents’ house on foot.

The Hoover Police Department said Monday during a press conference that it’s mulling over whether to file charges against Russell, again telling the local community not to worry about a kidnapper on the loose.



“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” her ex Thomar Latrell Simmons said on Instagram. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

Thomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram

About a week ago, Simmons celebrated Russell’s return in a social media post after a two-day statewide search that involved local, state, and federal authorities, as well as search parties led by friends and family.

“I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith!” Simmons had wrote in a now-deleted post.

Carlee Russell. HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

Identifying himself as Russell’s boyfriend, Simmons said in his now-deleted post she “was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours,” echoing what Russell had told police during a brief interview the night she reappeared. Other family members, including Russell’s mom, have deleted their social media posts about the case.

Before being taken to the hospital, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Russell told detectives that she was kidnapped after stopping her car along I-495 to check on a barefoot toddler she claimed she saw walking alone on the side of the road. Russell claimed a man then “came out of the trees” and grabbed her, taking her to a remote home for two days before she was able to escape.

Russell's attorney also addressed this claim during Monday's statement: "My client did not see a baby and did not leave the Hoover area," it reads. "She did not have an accomplice, she was not in a hotel or was with anyone while she was missing."

In the days after Russell’s return home, investigators soon discovered Russell prepared for the two days away from home, taking toilet paper and a bathrobe from her job at a local spa, buying snacks at Target before making her 911 call, and repeatedly searching online for information about local bus tickets, Amber Alerts and the movie Taken.

Carlee Russell. HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

Russell and her family remained silent about the discoveries after Derzis told reporters about them in a press conference, explaining police were “unable to verify” Russell’s claims about being abducted and saying “there are many questions left to be answered” by her.



Simmons then said during an interview with The New York Post on Saturday that he wanted “everyone to stop bullying her.”



“I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” Simmons said.



Now, her ex-boyfriend is thanking friends and family for supporting him, adding he believes Russell’s admission has provided “closure” to the situation.



“Please continue to keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.