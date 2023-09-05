Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Says They Had a 'Little Argument' Before Staged Kidnapping

Carlee Russell’s now ex-boyfriend has revealed the pair had a “little argument” before she faked her own abduction.

In July, Russell, 25, was charged with two misdemeanors — false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident — over the kidnapping hoax, which made headlines when she seemingly disappeared after calling 911 to report a child walking on the interstate in Hoover, Alabama.

After making the 911 call, Russell mysteriously vanished for 49 hours before reappearing at her parents’ home on Jul. 15. The nursing student later admitted in a statement from her attorney that no kidnapping had taken place.

Appearing on the 205 Boyz podcast on Saturday, Russell’s now ex Thomar Latrell Simmons told host Marcus Moody, “We hadn't a little argument but it wasn't nothing to kidnap yourself over.”

“It was a light argument, that’s why I’m confused bro. What made you do that? I don’t understand.”

Simmons went on to reveal that the pair have had “no contact at all” with each other and he doesn’t plan on communicating with Russell any time soon.

"If you really want to tell me the truth, you could've told me,” he said. “You could've told me before all this happened, before the police conference came out. You had time to tell me.”

Hoover Police held a press conference on Jul. 25 and read a statement from Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, where she admitted she was not kidnapped.

"There was no kidnapping on July 13," the statement, read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis, read in part. "My client did not see a baby and did not leave the Hoover area, she did not have an accomplice, she was not in a hotel or was with anyone while she was missing."

"My client did not have help in this incident, that this was a single act done by herself," the statement continued. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family."

The statement went on to ask for prayers and forgiveness for Russell while she "addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter."



Asked how hearing the news from the press conference made him feel, Simmons told 205 Boyz, “I was mad, I was sad. I was in all type of emotions.”

Simmons also discussed how the pair had been on vacation to New York with Russell’s family shortly before she faked her abduction, but nothing happened that could have caused Russell to fake her kidnapping. “We were good, we were having fun,” he said. “We were going and taking tours to the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, the ferry. We were eating. We were good.”

Simmons added that the podcast was the “last time” he’d be talking “about this situation.” “I’m not speaking on this no more,” he said.

Following Russell’s admission, Simmons shared on Instagram that he was “disgusted” by her actions. “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” he wrote. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”



The day after Russell returned home, Simmons took to social media to thank everyone for their efforts in trying to find her and said she had been “fighting for her life” during her absence. “I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!” he said.

“I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith!” Simmons continued.

He also asked people to “be respectful of Carlee’s situation," stating, “She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment."

"I also want to thank the people on social media who [have] been understanding & respectful about what she’s been through in these past few days. Once again I can’t thank you guys enough for helping us bring Carlee home! God bless you all ❤️🙏🏾 #carleefound #carleerussell," Simmons concluded.

