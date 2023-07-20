Carlee Russell Case: What We Know After Police Say They’re 'Unable to Verify' Abduction Claim

Six days after Carlee Russell mysteriously vanished alongside an Alabama interstate, only to reappear at her parent’s house two nights later, police say they’re “unable to verify” her claim about being abducted.

The 25-year-old Alabama nursing student left work last Thursday night and called 911, saying she saw a toddler walking alone alongside I-495 on her way back home. She told the dispatcher she was going to check on the child. Then, she called her brother's girlfriend before suddenly vanishing.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell-Robinson, her mother, told AL.com last week. “All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Two nights later, after a statewide search that involved local, state, and federal investigators, Russell reappeared at the doorstep of her parents’ house, where she lives. In the days since, police say they’ve been “unable to verify” Russell’s claims about a missing toddler and other key details of her account in the made in the 911 call. Investigators say she has declined to speak with them further.

“There are many questions left to be answered,” Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said at a press conference Wednesday. “Only Carlee can provide those answers.”

The Hoover Police Department held the press conference to shed light on the case, which has grabbed national attention and fueled online speculation.

Derzis filled in some of the gaps in Russell’s disappearance, including what she said about being abducted, what she searched online in the days leading up to her disappearance, as well as the facts detectives have uncovered in the days since she reappeared. But there are many facts, according to Derzis, that are still unknown.

Here’s what we know.

Russell Searched Online About Amber Alerts and the Movie Taken Before Vanishing

Derzis alleged Russell made a handful of “very relevant” internet searches in the days leading up to her disappearance that investigators were looking into, including information about whether you have to pay for an Amber Alert and what the maximum age for an Amber Alert can be.

The police chief also said Russell searched for information about a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham, Ala., to Nashville, Tenn., scheduled to leave the night she disappeared, as well as the location of the bus stop in Birmingham. She also searched for the movie Taken — about the kidnapping of two girls — the same afternoon she vanished, he said.

“I do think it’s highly unusual that the day someone gets kidnapped, seven or eight hours before that they were searching the movie Taken about an abduction,” Derzis said. “I find that very strange.”

She Allegedly Took Robe, Toilet Paper from Work, Then Bought Snacks

Security footage from where Russell worked allegedly shows her taking a bath robe and toilet paper in a "concealed" fashion, according to Derzis. She then stopped at a nearby Target, where she bought Cheez-Its and granola bars before ordering Mediterranean food.

After Russell made her 911 call alongside the highway, officers arrived on scene and found the Mediterranean food, her cell phone, her purse and a wig near her vehicle — but not the robe, toilet paper, and snacks she gathered after work.

She Said She Followed Toddler, But Police Say There's No Evidence of Missing Child

A key piece of evidence in the case is Russell’s 911 call, during which she said she saw a toddler-aged boy walking barefoot alongside I-495. Cell phone data shows Russell traveled about 600 yards while on the phone with the dispatcher. Russell said the boy was wearing nothing but a white t-shirt and a diaper, describing the toddler before she got out of her vehicle.

Days later, she told police that when she got out of the car, a white man with orange hair and a bald spot “came out of the trees and mumbled he was checking on the baby” before she said he grabbed her, forced her over a fence and into a car, Derzis said.

Russell said the next thing she remembered, she was in the back of an 18-wheeler and taken to a house by a man and woman who were with the baby. Russell told police she wasn’t tied up or bound to anything during her alleged kidnapping because her abductors said they “did not want to leave impressions on her wrist.”

According to Derzis, Russell alleged the man and woman told her to get undressed and took nude photos of her. Derzis said Russell told authorities she was able to escape the next day, and walked home.

Detectives found no evidence of a missing child wandering the interstate, however, and police received no other reports of a missing child that matched the description Russell gave. Russell had a minor cut to her lip and complained of a headache, police say, and she was taken to UAB hospital overnight before returning home Sunday morning.

“I’m not saying it couldn't happen,” Derzis, the police chief, told reporters. “To think that a toddler, barefoot, that could be 3 or 4 years old could travel six football fields without getting in the roadway, without crying, without anything, just moving down — it’s very hard for me to understand.”

Russell’s Family Says She's Been 'Traumatized' Since Disappearance

While police say they’ve yet to be granted another interview with Russell since she returned, her family has made several statements on social media and given an interview to NBC’s TODAY.

Russell’s mother told TODAY her daughter was "traumatized" from the incident and that she “absolutely, absolutely” believed her daughter’s “abductor” was still at large.

“She definitely fought for her life,” the mother said. “There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life.

Russell's mental state is also the reason her family has told police she can't speak with them further. “She’s not ready to talk, is what we’ve been told,” Derzis told reporters Wednesday.

Russell’s Family Says Her Kidnapper Is Still at Large

In their public statements since Russell reappeared Saturday night, the Alabama family and her boyfriend say they believe her alleged abductor is still out there.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” Russell’s boyfriend Thomar Lattrel Simmons wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

When Russell’s mother was asked by TODAY whether she believes her daughter’s kidnapper is still at large, she responded: “Absolutely, absolutely.”

Investigators, however, believe differently. “What I can say is we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators,” Derzis told reporters this week. “And we have no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety related to this case.”

