Carlee Russell Admits She Was Not Kidnapped and Apologizes Through Her Lawyer, Criminal Charges Still Possible

'There was no kidnapping on July 13,' Russell's lawyer said in a statement Monday

Published on July 24, 2023 06:18PM EDT
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Photo:

Hoover Police Dept/Twitter

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell was not kidnapped earlier this month, she admitted through an attorney on Monday. Hoover, Alabama police read the statement on Monday during a press conference in which they said criminal charges were possible.

"There was no kidnapping on July 13," the statement read by Russell's attorney Emory Anthony read in part. "My client did not see a baby and did not leave the Hoover area, she did not have an accomplice, she was not in a hotel or was with anyone while she was missing."

"My client did not have help in this incident, that this was a single act done by herself," the statement continued. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family."

HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anthony went on to ask for prayers while Russell "addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter," adding, "Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

The 25-year-old Alabama woman disappeared after calling 911 on the night of July 13 after telling a dispatcher that she stopped along I-459 on her way home from work after seeing a toddler walking by himself in a diaper along the highway.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found Russell's car still running with her belongings inside, while she was nowhere to be found. After more than a statewide search that lasted over 48 hours, Russell reappeared at her parent’s house in Hoover on Saturday night. The police said they were “unable to verify” her claims about a missing toddler and other key details from the 911 call.

After reading the statement, Chief Nicholas Derzis told reporters at Monday's press conference that, "We knew it was a hoax." He explained that investigators are still searching for answers about where Russell was during her disappearance and that criminal charges are still possible.

"I'm glad we got this, he added. "We certainly laid the facts out to you guys. The sad thing is, there were so many people that were involved and took this thing very very seriously, we wanted the focus to be bringing her home, we're excited about that."

