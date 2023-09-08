Carjacking Suspect Charged with Murder Allegedly Left Note in Victims Car: 'Seemed to Be the Only Choice'

An Illinois man was charged with murder after authorities alleged that he killed a 61-year-old woman during a carjacking.

On the morning of Aug. 30, Harwood Heights Ill., police officers found the woman unresponsive with a zip tie around her neck. She was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, police said. The woman, identified in reports as Ma Operio, died four days later, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reese Miller, 24, of Urbana, is accused by police of carjacking the woman. Police claimed a witness heard “grunts” and saw a man in a black hoodie on top of the victim who then got in the car and drove off. Additionally, police said they obtained Ring camera footage showing a man resembling Miller wearing the same clothes he was later arrested in.

Harwood Heights police said Miller was found in the stolen vehicle hours later in Crete, Ill., where he was arrested. Police said Miller confessed to the crime after he was read his Miranda rights.

Initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated carjacking, Miller’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after Operio died, the Sun-Times reported.

According to Cook County prosecutors, per reports from the Sun-Times, WGN and ABC 7 Chicago, Miller left a note in Operio’s car apologizing for hurting anyone.

“I’m deeply sorry for hurting anyone at the moment, it seemed to be the only choice,” the note reportedly said. “I didn’t want to hurt people. It was never something I ever thought possible until the realization of reality hit me.”

Miller is currently being held at Cook County Jail and is next due in courts Sept. 22. He is being held without bond, according to jail records. ABC 7 reported that his public defender said Miller suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

WGN spoke to Operio’s mother, who told the outlet her daughter helped to take care of her grandson and elderly mother.

“She was a very happy person, she quit her job to take care of her grandson,” Maria Gimeno said.

A GoFundMe for Operio was established and so far has raised more than $6,000.

