This Celeb-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Eco-Friendly White Leather Sneaker for Summer

Cariuma's comfy new sneaker is inspired by basketball shoes from the ’90s

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma Sneaker Launch Tout
Photo:

People / Cariuma

Skater shoes aren't just for skateboarders. Take it from Cariuma, the internet-famous sneaker brand worn by celebrities like Ashton Kitcher and Helen Mirren, which just launched a new pair of skater kicks.

They’re called the Valley and come in four colors for both women and men. Cariuma is known for its comfortable, unisex sneakers that are crafted from responsibly-sourced leather, which contributes to their durability and longevity. The shoes have a cotton canvas lining and a rubber outsole for grip and shock absorption.  

The shoes are comfortable right out of the box, thanks to supportive insoles made from  recycled cork and mamona, a plant-based alternative to petroleum). And custom memory foam molds to the foot over time for an even better fit. Your feet will remain comfortable whether you plan on walking for miles or putting your skills to the test at the skatepark. 

Most of the shoe’s components — like the laces, thread, and logos — are created from recycled plastics, so you can feel good about adding a new pair of these shoes to your collection. Even better, the sneakers are manufactured in ethical factories, shipped using carbon-neutral containers, and delivered in environmental-friendly packaging. Like all Cariuma shoes, the new sneaker also helps to give back. For every pair of sneakers purchased, two trees are planted in the Brazilian rainforest. 

Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather White

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Valley Leather Sneaker in Ice, $139; cariuma.com 

Though designed for skating, the designed of new Valley sneakers was actually inspired by basketball silhouettes from the 1990s. The sneaker’s simple design is perfect for summer, pairing well with jeans or shorts.  

Cariuma’s minimalist designs have been worn by a number of celebrities. Helen Mirren wore a pair of the green knit Oca low-tops in Cannes in 2021, and, a few months ago, Ashton Kutcher sported the same shoe in black canvas for an appearance on Good Morning America. The shoes have also been spotted on the feet of A-listers such as Pete Davidson and John Hamm.

They will look great with almost anything in your closet, from your favorite pair of jeans or shorts with a white T-shirt. These Cariuma Valley sneakers will keep you feeling cool all summer, no matter whether you’re traveling, commuting to work, or just running errands. Keep scrolling for more summer-ready hues. 

Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather Black

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Valley White Leather Sneaker in Black, $139; cariuma.com 

Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather Grey

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Valley Leather Sneaker in Gray, $139; cariuma.com 

Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather Rose

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Valley Leather Sneaker in Rose, $139; cariuma.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Pool Floats Tout
16 Customer-Loved Pool Floats That’ll Arrive Before Summer Really Heats Up — Starting at $11
Amazon Comfy Staples
The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics
Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York
Katie Holmes Just Showed Us the Breeziest Way to Wear Denim for Summer — Shop the Look Starting at $28
Related Articles
What's Trending This June Tout
What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Fashion Finds Under $45
Mindy Kaling Quilted Crossbody Bags Tout
Mindy Kaling's Practical Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Dresses Up Her Whole Outfit
Oprah Lounge Set Tout
Oprah Wore a Mint Green Loungewear Set While Hiking That Looks Just Like This Under-$50 One from Amazon
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are Under $100 at This Flash Sale
Amazon Comfy Staples
The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker Thatâll Turn Heads This Summer Tout
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker That’ll Turn Heads This Summer
Fashion Item Roundup: Cushionaire Sandals Tout
These Cushionaire Sandals Look Like the Ones Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon Wear — but They're Under $45
Top Selling Summer Blouses Tout
These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right No
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25
Target Swimsuit Sale Roundup Tout
Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too
Pefs Dearfoams Tout
Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS: Cariuma tout
The Comfy Sneakers Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren Have Worn Rarely Go on Sale — but We Have an Exclusive Code