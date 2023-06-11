This Celeb-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Eco-Friendly White Leather Sneaker for Summer

Skater shoes aren't just for skateboarders. Take it from Cariuma, the internet-famous sneaker brand worn by celebrities like Ashton Kitcher and Helen Mirren, which just launched a new pair of skater kicks.

They’re called the Valley and come in four colors for both women and men. Cariuma is known for its comfortable, unisex sneakers that are crafted from responsibly-sourced leather, which contributes to their durability and longevity. The shoes have a cotton canvas lining and a rubber outsole for grip and shock absorption.

The shoes are comfortable right out of the box, thanks to supportive insoles made from recycled cork and mamona, a plant-based alternative to petroleum). And custom memory foam molds to the foot over time for an even better fit. Your feet will remain comfortable whether you plan on walking for miles or putting your skills to the test at the skatepark.

Most of the shoe’s components — like the laces, thread, and logos — are created from recycled plastics, so you can feel good about adding a new pair of these shoes to your collection. Even better, the sneakers are manufactured in ethical factories, shipped using carbon-neutral containers, and delivered in environmental-friendly packaging. Like all Cariuma shoes, the new sneaker also helps to give back. For every pair of sneakers purchased, two trees are planted in the Brazilian rainforest.

Though designed for skating, the designed of new Valley sneakers was actually inspired by basketball silhouettes from the 1990s. The sneaker’s simple design is perfect for summer, pairing well with jeans or shorts.

Cariuma’s minimalist designs have been worn by a number of celebrities. Helen Mirren wore a pair of the green knit Oca low-tops in Cannes in 2021, and, a few months ago, Ashton Kutcher sported the same shoe in black canvas for an appearance on Good Morning America. The shoes have also been spotted on the feet of A-listers such as Pete Davidson and John Hamm.

They will look great with almost anything in your closet, from your favorite pair of jeans or shorts with a white T-shirt. These Cariuma Valley sneakers will keep you feeling cool all summer, no matter whether you’re traveling, commuting to work, or just running errands. Keep scrolling for more summer-ready hues.

