Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art

The sustainable sneakers worn by celebs like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher have a unique collaboration that may look familiar. Cariuma created elegance and comfort by partnering with the Van Gogh Museum to create one-of-a-kind kicks, drawing inspiration from Van Gogh's iconic works such as The Starry Night, Sunflower Field, and his flower paintings. The sneakers are perfect for art aficionados and anyone seeking a unique twist on classic white shoes.

If you're unfamiliar with Cariuma, it specializes in sustainable sneakers made from organic cotton, recycled nylon rubber, bamboo, sugarcane, cork, and mamona oil. Plus, it plants two trees for every pair of sneakers sold, with over 2 million trees already planted in its native country, Brazil.

Van Gogh's handpainted designs are available on the Oca Low sneaker, which has a comfortable cotton canvas upper with a slip-resistant sole, and the Salvas Sneaker. The white leather shoe has an removable insole made of cork, a slip-resistant sole, and mesh lining.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Oca Low Sneaker in Wheatfields with Crows

Cariuma

Whether you choose the Salvas or Oca Low sneaker, you'll find Van Gogh's designs with bright paints that epitomize beauty and simplicity. They’re available in men and women’s sizes ranging from 5 to 13.

The sneakers are also incredibly versatile. They look perfect when worn with a white tee and jeans for a casual look or with a black linen dress for a more formal vibe. Not only are they stylish, but they are also popular for their exceptional comfort. Customers love them so much that they've purchased multiple pairs, saying they receive lots of compliments when wearing them on long walks or city days.

It's no secret that celebrities love these sneakers, too. Helen Mirren was spotted wearing the green Oca Low sneakers two summers ago, completing a monochrome green outfit that included a green plaid skirt and a tie cardigan. Additionally, Ashton Kutcher recently sported all-black canvas pairs while promoting his Netflix film, effortlessly incorporating it into a more casual look. Clearly, the sneakers have captured the attention of celebrities and customers alike.

Cariuma’s shoes have previously racked up waitlists of up to 77,000 people, according to the brand. So don’t wait to add this new collection to your cart. Keep scrolling to see more colors from the Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum collab.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Salvas Sneakers in Sunflowers

Cariuma

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Oca Low Sneakers in Jubilee 50 Flowers

Cariuma

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Oca Low Sneakers in Sunflowers

Cariuma

