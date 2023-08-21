Lifestyle Fashion The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours Cariuma is offering PEOPLE readers 20 percent off for just two days By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez There’s nothing better than a pair of shoes that’s celebrity-worn, customer-loved, and designed with comfort in mind — except when it goes on sale. Cariuma checks off all those boxes, and right now, you can snag any pair of shoes from the site for 20 percent off. The internet-famous brand is rarely marked down, but we have an exclusive discount code just for PEOPLE readers. Simply use the code PEOPLE20 at checkout and watch prices dwindle. The only catch? You have just 48 hours to do so. These Cariuma deals end on August 23, so don’t wait around and miss your chance to snag your new go-to sneakers for less. Cariuma Sale Deals Cariuma Oca Low Off White Canvas Sneaker, $63.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $79) Cariuma Oca Low Green Canvas Sneaker, $63.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $79) Cariuma Oca Low All-Black Canvas Sneaker, $63.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $79) Cariuma IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Rose Knit, $88 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $110) Cariuma Salvas White Leather Sneaker, $103.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $129); Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop Helen Mirren was one of the first celebrities to introduce us to Cariuma back when she wore a green pair of the fan-favorite style, the Cariuma Oca Low in France. Since then, Ashton Kutcher has worn an all-black version of the same shoe, which is currently available in 14 solid colors and six patterns. Cariuma Oca Low Off White Canvas Sneaker, $64 (Save $15) Cariuma Buy Now $79 $64 This low-top sneaker has vegan cork insoles, lightweight natural rubber outsoles, and a cotton canvas fabric, which all create a comfy fit that holds up for miles upon miles. The Cariuma Oca Low has over 7,300 five-star ratings, and reviewers rave about how comfortable they are when spending a long period of time on their feet, like during long days at Disney World, walking around parks, and teaching. Cariuma Salvas White Leather Sneaker, $104 (orig. $129) Cariuma Buy Now $129 $104 If you’re looking for a sleeker style, the Cariuma Salvas Leather Sneaker fits the bill. They’re made with similar recyclable materials to the Oca Low, but the leather fabric is super easy to clean and keeps in crisp white shape. The sole is slip-resistant, so you can feel stable walking around in these during any type of weather. Cariuma shoes aren’t discounted very often, so take advantage of this limited-time deal and scoop up a pair of sneakers you’ll wear on repeat for years to come. Shop more picks from the Cariuma sale before it ends at 11:59 ET on August 23. Cariuma Oca Low Green Canvas Sneaker, $64 (orig. $79) Cariuma Buy Now $79 $64 Cariuma Oca Low All-Black Canvas Sneaker, $64 (orig. $79) Cariuma Buy Now $79 $64 Cariuma IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Rose Knit, $88 (orig. $110) Cariuma Buy Now $110 $88 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including a Dyson for $100 Off This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31 Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes