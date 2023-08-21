The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours

There’s nothing better than a pair of shoes that’s celebrity-worn, customer-loved, and designed with comfort in mind — except when it goes on sale.

Cariuma checks off all those boxes, and right now, you can snag any pair of shoes from the site for 20 percent off. The internet-famous brand is rarely marked down, but we have an exclusive discount code just for PEOPLE readers. Simply use the code PEOPLE20 at checkout and watch prices dwindle. The only catch? You have just 48 hours to do so.

These Cariuma deals end on August 23, so don’t wait around and miss your chance to snag your new go-to sneakers for less.

Cariuma Sale Deals

Helen Mirren was one of the first celebrities to introduce us to Cariuma back when she wore a green pair of the fan-favorite style, the Cariuma Oca Low in France. Since then, Ashton Kutcher has worn an all-black version of the same shoe, which is currently available in 14 solid colors and six patterns.

Cariuma Oca Low Off White Canvas Sneaker, $64 (Save $15)

Cariuma

This low-top sneaker has vegan cork insoles, lightweight natural rubber outsoles, and a cotton canvas fabric, which all create a comfy fit that holds up for miles upon miles. The Cariuma Oca Low has over 7,300 five-star ratings, and reviewers rave about how comfortable they are when spending a long period of time on their feet, like during long days at Disney World, walking around parks, and teaching.

Cariuma Salvas White Leather Sneaker, $104 (orig. $129)

Cariuma

If you’re looking for a sleeker style, the Cariuma Salvas Leather Sneaker fits the bill. They’re made with similar recyclable materials to the Oca Low, but the leather fabric is super easy to clean and keeps in crisp white shape. The sole is slip-resistant, so you can feel stable walking around in these during any type of weather.

Cariuma shoes aren’t discounted very often, so take advantage of this limited-time deal and scoop up a pair of sneakers you’ll wear on repeat for years to come. Shop more picks from the Cariuma sale before it ends at 11:59 ET on August 23.

Cariuma Oca Low Green Canvas Sneaker, $64 (orig. $79)

Cariuma

Cariuma Oca Low All-Black Canvas Sneaker, $64 (orig. $79)

Cariuma

Cariuma IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Rose Knit, $88 (orig. $110)

Cariuma

