The Comfy Sneakers Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren Have Worn Rarely Go on Sale — but We Have an Exclusive Code

Cariuma is offering PEOPLE readers a discount for two days only

By
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer

Published on June 7, 2023 02:00 PM

People / Reese Herrington

Comfortable sneakers are a summer travel essential. Cariuma sneakers are breathable and cushioned, making them a great pick for long days of walking while on vacation. And, for a limited time, you can get a pair at a discount during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. 

PEOPLE readers can use the code PEOPLECARIUMA20 to get 20 percent off sitewide from Wednesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 8. Cariuma sneakers rarely go on sale — and they often sell out — but you can get a pair at a discount for 48 hours. 

Packing multiple pairs of shoes for a vacation can be a hassle, and nobody wants to cram another pair of dirty shoes in an overstuffed suitcase. Finding a pair of shoes that are supportive enough to walk in all day and are versatile enough to wear day and night means you can get away with packing fewer shoes — and the low-top Oca sneaker checks all the boxes. It has a cushiony memory foam insole and are chic enough for Helen Mirren to wear for her arrival at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2021.

Cariuma PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals

While Dame Mirren’s bright green Oca sneakers are a fun color choice, there are other shades of the low-top lace-ups to choose from, including a rosy pink, summery white, and classic navy blue

OCA LOW Green Canvas

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Greeen, $63.20 with code PEOPLECARIUMA20 (orig. $79); cariuma.com 

Cariuma shoes have also been spotted on celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, John Hamm, and Pete Davidson, and we can see why. Not only are the shoes comfortable and cute, Cariuma is committed to sustainability and produces its shoes with organic cotton, ethically sourced rubber, and no hazardous chemicals. 

The internet-famous sneaker brand is also known for its Ibi sneakers, a light and airy slip-on shoe that’s earned a near-perfect rating on Cariuma’s website. One shopper, who explained they struggle with bunions, says the Ibi is “absolutely the most comfortable shoe!” and has reordered them “several times.” The Ibi sneakers have a breathable knit upper that’s made from recycled bamboo and is fitted with the brand’s signature memory foam and cork sole. 

Cariuma Rose Knit IBI SLIP-ON

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Rose, $88 (orig. $110); cariuma.com 

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale runs for two days only — June 7 and June 8 — and includes exclusive discount codes for our favorite products including the skincare gadget Reese Witherspoon used to achieve her red carpet glow, adorable summer dresses from Lily Pulitzer, and more. 

The exclusive deals only last for 48 hours, so run to make sure you’re strolling in a pair of comfortable Cariuma sneakers for your next vacation. 

Cariuma Launch

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Off White, $63.20 with code PEOPLECARIUMA20 (orig. $79); cariuma.com

Salvas White LWG Leather/Ice

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Salvas Leather Sneaker in White, $103.20 with code PEOPLECARIUMA20 (orig. $129); cariuma.com

Oca Low Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca LowSneaker in All Black, $63.20 with code PEOPLECARIUMA20 (orig. $79); cariuma.com

