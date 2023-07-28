The Comfy Sneaker Brand Ashton Kutcher Has Worn Just Debuted 8 New Pairs of Nostalgic ‘Peanuts’ Sneakers

Pick up a pair before they sell out

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 01:41PM EDT
Five Cariuma x Peanuts multicolored shoes on pavement.
Photo:

People / Cariuma

It’s the summer of nostalgia: The blockbuster film Barbie has everyone reminiscing about their doll-playing days, and now, this Hollywood-worn sneaker brand is giving us another blast from the past with its latest sneaker collaboration. 

Cariuma just dropped its third collection of Peanuts-inspired kicks, and they’re truly a trip down memory lane. Covered in skateboarding Snoopys and fun graphics, the launch features eight pairs of sneakers, including the Oca Low style that has thousands of perfect ratings, the Naioca Pro Sneakers, and the convenient Slip-On Pro Skate Sneakers. (And there are even a few coordinating T-shirts, too) 

Cariuma X Peanuts Sneakers 

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Off-White Canvas, $89

Cariuma Oca Low Peanuts Skate Off-White Canvas

Cariuma

The Oca Low Skate Sneakers are ones to pick up: They showcase Snoopy skateboarding, they’re under $90, and they’re both a customer-favorite and celebrity-worn style. The cotton-canvas shoes have racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings and were Ashton Kutcher's shoe choice for an appearance on Good Morning America. (They once had a waitlist of over 76,000 people.) 

The Snoopy style comes in three colors: white, black, and rose. As with any shoe from the brand, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair purchased. 

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Black/Ivory, $89 

Cariuma Naioca Pro Peanuts Skate Black/Ivory

Cariuma

For any Peanuts superfans, you can get two characters for the price of one with the Naioca Pro Skate Sneakers. Snoopy is included, plus Charlie Brown is skating with him. They’re the same price as all other seven pairs in the collection. One reviewer said the shoes “feel so comfortable, especially on a board.”

Cariuma x Peanuts Slip-On Pro Skate Sneaker in Off-White Vintage/Black, $89 

Cariuma Slip On Pro Peanuts Skate Off-White Vintage/Black

Cariuma

Do your shoelaces ever just… get in the way? If you’re sick of them flopping around, being tied too tight or too loose, or getting discolored after a few wears, these Snoopy-covered slip-ons are bound to be your new favorites. The black-and-white pair could be an homage to its comic strip roots, but the other pink pair is just in time for Barbiecore fashion

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Black Canvas, $89 

Cariuma Oca Low Peanuts Skate Black Canvas

Cariuma

An $89 pair of shoes isn’t exactly small peanuts, but they are Peanuts. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of the collaboration before they’re gone. 

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Green/Ivory, $89 

Cariuma Naioca Pro Peanuts Skate Green/Ivory

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Rose Canvas, $89 

Cariuma Oca Low Peanuts Skate Rose Canvas

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Off-White Vintage/Black, $89 

Cariuma Naioca Pro Peanuts Skate Off-White Vintage/Black

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Slip-On Pro Skate Sneaker in Rose/Off-White, $89

Cariuma Slip On Pro Peanuts Skate Rose/Off-White

Cariuma

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Bali Wireless Bra tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off
Oprah Breezy Pants Tout
Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes' Button-Up Is an Even Cooler Version of the Shirt Celebrities Wear for Summer — Grab One for $25
CCTOO Button-Down Dress Tout
This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Trending Summer Fashion Under $50 tout
The 15 Best Deals on Trending Summer Fashion at Amazon This Weekend
shorts under $30 Tout
10 Cute Shorts for Summer Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $30
composite of four different ballet flats
Ballet Flats are Trending — Here Are the Best Places to Buy the Celeb-Approved Style
Various SKIMS apparel arranged on a multi-colored background
The 10 Best Skims Products Actually Worth Buying
kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
The Sleek Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Constantly Wear Are on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Meghan Markle White Button-Down Shirt Tout
Meghan Markle Wore the Quintessential Summer Shirt to the Farmer’s Market
Nordstrom Celeb-Worn brands Tout
These 15 Celebrity-Worn Brands All Have Price Cuts Right Now During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Jennifer Lopez attends the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre
Jennifer Lopez’s Breezy Floral Maxi Dress Is Spot-On with the Summer Trend We See Celebs Wearing on Repeat
Bike Shorts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Bike Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings
Bostanten Sling Bag Tout
This Newly Released Sling Bag That's the 'Perfect Size' Is Already Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale
Rue La La Longchamp Sale Tout
Travel-Friendly Longchamp Bags Are Foldable, Spacious, and a Stylish Swap for Backpacks — and They’re on Sale