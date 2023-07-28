The Comfy Sneaker Brand Ashton Kutcher Has Worn Just Debuted 8 New Pairs of Nostalgic ‘Peanuts’ Sneakers

It’s the summer of nostalgia: The blockbuster film Barbie has everyone reminiscing about their doll-playing days, and now, this Hollywood-worn sneaker brand is giving us another blast from the past with its latest sneaker collaboration.

Cariuma just dropped its third collection of Peanuts-inspired kicks, and they’re truly a trip down memory lane. Covered in skateboarding Snoopys and fun graphics, the launch features eight pairs of sneakers, including the Oca Low style that has thousands of perfect ratings, the Naioca Pro Sneakers, and the convenient Slip-On Pro Skate Sneakers. (And there are even a few coordinating T-shirts, too)

Cariuma X Peanuts Sneakers

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Off-White Canvas, $89

Cariuma

The Oca Low Skate Sneakers are ones to pick up: They showcase Snoopy skateboarding, they’re under $90, and they’re both a customer-favorite and celebrity-worn style. The cotton-canvas shoes have racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings and were Ashton Kutcher's shoe choice for an appearance on Good Morning America. (They once had a waitlist of over 76,000 people.)

The Snoopy style comes in three colors: white, black, and rose. As with any shoe from the brand, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair purchased.

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Black/Ivory, $89

Cariuma

For any Peanuts superfans, you can get two characters for the price of one with the Naioca Pro Skate Sneakers. Snoopy is included, plus Charlie Brown is skating with him. They’re the same price as all other seven pairs in the collection. One reviewer said the shoes “feel so comfortable, especially on a board.”

Cariuma x Peanuts Slip-On Pro Skate Sneaker in Off-White Vintage/Black, $89

Cariuma

Do your shoelaces ever just… get in the way? If you’re sick of them flopping around, being tied too tight or too loose, or getting discolored after a few wears, these Snoopy-covered slip-ons are bound to be your new favorites. The black-and-white pair could be an homage to its comic strip roots, but the other pink pair is just in time for Barbiecore fashion.

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Black Canvas, $89

Cariuma

An $89 pair of shoes isn’t exactly small peanuts, but they are Peanuts. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of the collaboration before they’re gone.

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Green/Ivory, $89

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Oca Low Skate Sneaker in Rose Canvas, $89

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Naioca Pro Skate Sneaker in Off-White Vintage/Black, $89

Cariuma

Cariuma x Peanuts Slip-On Pro Skate Sneaker in Rose/Off-White, $89

Cariuma

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

