These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles

Shop the collab with our exclusive code

By
Published on June 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

The Peanuts comic strip is a pinnacle of nostalgic pop culture, and now you can wear comfortable sneakers touting this familiar cast of characters.

Cariuma is once again merging classic street-style shoes and popular culture with the brand’s latest Peanuts collaboration. The last two collaborations sold out almost instantly and the latest styles are likely to follow suit. The launch will be open to the public on July 20, but through the end of this month, PEOPLE readers will have exclusive access to shop the collab when they use code PEANUTSSKATE.

This particular shoe is in the popular OCA Low style with a fun image of Snoopy catching air on a skateboard. The line celebrates all the ways one can “Take Care,” with a nod toward sustainability. Each sneaker is made with a breathable cotton canvas fabric and recycled plastics for the laces, as well as a rubber sole that resists slipping. They are available in men’s and women’s sizes 5 through 13 and in three colors: rose pink, black, and white. 

Cariuma Peanuts Skate Off-White Canvas

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts OCA Low Skate Sneaker in Off-White, $89; cariuma.com

Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson are Cariuma fans for a reason — the sneaker’s classic design goes with everything. Customers also love the look of the shoes, but especially appreciate their level of comfort. “I get many compliments on them, but best of all I can spend all day walking around in them and never have foot pain,” one reviewer wrote. Another shopper said this is their “fifth pair” from Cariuma and added that you can “dress them up or down.” 

We suggest wearing the sneakers with a pair of breezy pants like celebrities have been wearing on repeat for an effortless summer ‘fit. Of course, if you want something a little more playful to match the vibes of the shoes, perhaps opt for a jumpsuit or romper.

For every pair of shoes sold, Cariuma plants a tree as part of a global reforestation program. So when you pick up a pair of kicks from this collaboration, you celebrate the past and make an impact in the future, not unlike Snoopy did when he first appeared in print just over 70 years ago. 

Shop more whimsical hues from the newest Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration below before this early access code expires.

Cariuma Peanuts Skate Rose Canvas

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts OCA Low Skate Sneaker in Rose, $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma Peanuts Skate Black Canvas

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts OCA Low Skate Sneaker in Black, $89; cariuma.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Related Articles
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off
Cooling Weighted Blanket Sale Tout
This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon
Amazon Trending Products Deal Roundup Tout
What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100
Amanza Smith Says Her Surgery Was 'Absolute Perfection'
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Her Spinal Surgery Was 'Absolutely Perfection'
Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez Wows — and Bares Skin — in New Promo Photos for Her Revolve Shoe Line
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now
Best Early July 4 Target Deals Tout
Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8
Neon Swimsuits Roundup Tout
Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17
Weekend sales roundup
The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More
Jennifer Lawrence Shirt Dress Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore