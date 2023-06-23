These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles

The Peanuts comic strip is a pinnacle of nostalgic pop culture, and now you can wear comfortable sneakers touting this familiar cast of characters.

Cariuma is once again merging classic street-style shoes and popular culture with the brand’s latest Peanuts collaboration. The last two collaborations sold out almost instantly and the latest styles are likely to follow suit. The launch will be open to the public on July 20, but through the end of this month, PEOPLE readers will have exclusive access to shop the collab when they use code PEANUTSSKATE.

This particular shoe is in the popular OCA Low style with a fun image of Snoopy catching air on a skateboard. The line celebrates all the ways one can “Take Care,” with a nod toward sustainability. Each sneaker is made with a breathable cotton canvas fabric and recycled plastics for the laces, as well as a rubber sole that resists slipping. They are available in men’s and women’s sizes 5 through 13 and in three colors: rose pink, black, and white.

Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson are Cariuma fans for a reason — the sneaker’s classic design goes with everything. Customers also love the look of the shoes, but especially appreciate their level of comfort. “I get many compliments on them, but best of all I can spend all day walking around in them and never have foot pain,” one reviewer wrote. Another shopper said this is their “fifth pair” from Cariuma and added that you can “dress them up or down.”

We suggest wearing the sneakers with a pair of breezy pants like celebrities have been wearing on repeat for an effortless summer ‘fit. Of course, if you want something a little more playful to match the vibes of the shoes, perhaps opt for a jumpsuit or romper.

For every pair of shoes sold, Cariuma plants a tree as part of a global reforestation program. So when you pick up a pair of kicks from this collaboration, you celebrate the past and make an impact in the future, not unlike Snoopy did when he first appeared in print just over 70 years ago.

Shop more whimsical hues from the newest Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration below before this early access code expires.

