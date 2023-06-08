The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker That’ll Turn Heads This Summer

You probably have a staple pair of white sneakers on deck for the summer, but what about one that’ll make a splash? Cariuma has you covered.

Cariuma (an internet- and celeb-loved shoe brand) just dropped a new sneaker, and it’s the dash of color your summer shoe lineup needs. The Cariuma Ocean Waves shoe is a fresh take on the brand’s best-selling OCA Low style, which often sells out. This new version maintains everything customers love about the Cariuma OCA Low — a breathable cotton canvas upper, durable sole, and lightweight feel — but it now comes in either a turquoise or navy ocean waves print.

Cariuma partnered with Coral Vita to create a 100 percent vegan sneaker that supports the restoration of coral reefs, so you can feel good about doing your part when you buy a pair of these limited-edition shoes. Made with materials like bamboo, cork, and natural rubber, Cariuma shoes are designed with comfort and sustainability top of mind.

The original Cariuma OCA Low sneaker, available in men’s and women’s sizes 5 through 13, comes in 18 solid colors in cotton canvas, 11 in suede, five in leather, and one mix of leather and suede. But this limited-edition ocean wave print is bound to earn you compliments when you wear it with white dresses or jean shorts this summer.

With the Cariuma OCA Low’s simple silhouette, comfy fit, and sustainable mission, it’s no wonder why stars like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher wear them. The former stepped out in a Kelly green pair in Cannes, while the latter opted for the black version during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Thanks to their famous fans and versatile look, Cariuma shoes have racked up waitlists of up to 77,000 people eager to get their hands (er, feet?) on them, according to the brand. So don’t wait around to scoop up the newest version of the tried-and-true Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker before it sells out.

