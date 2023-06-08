The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker That’ll Turn Heads This Summer

Nab the newest version of the Cariuma OCA Low before it’s gone

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 03:04 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker Thatâll Turn Heads This Summer Tout
Photo:

People / Cariuma

You probably have a staple pair of white sneakers on deck for the summer, but what about one that’ll make a splash? Cariuma has you covered.

Cariuma (an internet- and celeb-loved shoe brand) just dropped a new sneaker, and it’s the dash of color your summer shoe lineup needs. The Cariuma Ocean Waves shoe is a fresh take on the brand’s best-selling OCA Low style, which often sells out. This new version maintains everything customers love about the Cariuma OCA Low — a breathable cotton canvas upper, durable sole, and lightweight feel — but it now comes in either a turquoise or navy ocean waves print.

Cariuma Blue

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Coral Vita OCA Low Ocean Waves Sneakers in Navy, $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma partnered with Coral Vita to create a 100 percent vegan sneaker that supports the restoration of coral reefs, so you can feel good about doing your part when you buy a pair of these limited-edition shoes. Made with materials like bamboo, cork, and natural rubber, Cariuma shoes are designed with comfort and sustainability top of mind. 

The original Cariuma OCA Low sneaker, available in men’s and women’s sizes 5 through 13, comes in 18 solid colors in cotton canvas, 11 in suede, five in leather, and one mix of leather and suede. But this limited-edition ocean wave print is bound to earn you compliments when you wear it with white dresses or jean shorts this summer.

Cariuma Teal

Cariuma


Buy It! Cariuma x Coral Vita OCA Low Ocean Waves Sneakers in Turquoise, $89; cariuma.com

With the Cariuma OCA Low’s simple silhouette, comfy fit, and sustainable mission, it’s no wonder why stars like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher wear them. The former stepped out in a Kelly green pair in Cannes, while the latter opted for the black version during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Thanks to their famous fans and versatile look, Cariuma shoes have racked up waitlists of up to 77,000 people eager to get their hands (er, feet?) on them, according to the brand. So don’t wait around to scoop up the newest version of the tried-and-true Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker before it sells out.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Tout
Sales for This Best-Selling Levoit Air Purifier Have Jumped 3,000%+ on Amazon in the Past 24 Hours
face masks
7 Face Masks You Can Buy Online Today — Starting at Under $1 Apiece
PEFS: Main Roundup Collage Tout
The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Almost Over! Save at Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and Others for 12 More Hours
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25
Target Swimsuit Sale Roundup Tout
Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too
Pefs Dearfoams Tout
Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS: Cariuma tout
The Comfy Sneakers Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren Have Worn Rarely Go on Sale — but We Have an Exclusive Code
PEFS Lilly Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers Ends in 36 Hours
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Sneakers tout
Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale
amzf water shoes Tout
These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25
Oprah Oversized Button-Down Shirt Tout
Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023
Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18
Reese Witherspoon White Tee in Paris Tout
Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt
Oprah Cozy Earth A-List Review Tout
Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too