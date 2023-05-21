This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color

White sneakers are a warm weather essential — they’re comfy, lightweight, and can be worn with practically anything in your closet. And, just in time for summer, one of Hollywood’s favorite sneakers brands dropped a white canvas shoe that’s designed to streamline your closet.

Cariuma, the internet-famous shoe brand worn by celebrities including Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren, just released the Naioca Canvas Sneaker in so many summer-ready hues, including staple white, black, pink, gray, and blue.

Known for designing comfortable, sustainable, and minimalist sneakers, Cariuma has outdone itself with the Naioca collection, which is 100 percent vegan and made with consciously sourced materials like heavy-duty organic canvas, ethically sourced natural rubber, and recycled post-consumer plastic.

Inspired by the feeling of walking barefoot in nature, the Naioca Canvas Sneaker is crafted with a custom bio-memory foam insole, which cushions your feet for all-day comfort and support. The insole is made with a mamona oil, bio-based cork insert for an earthy look and soft feel.

Because wearing sneakers in the summer can occasionally feel hot, the sneakers are designed with breathability in mind — they have an ankle-skimming low cut to let air in. To keep your feet extra secure, the shoes have a snug lace upper that can be adjusted for a custom fit, plus the natural, slip-resistant sole has tracts to keep you stabilized.

And just like other Cariuma shoes, this canvas sneaker also helps to give back, as two trees are planted for every pair sold to encourage the restoration of a Brazilian rainforest. Not only is the shoe chic and comfortable, but it’s also made of ethically sourced materials and supports environmental initiatives.

The minimalist design of Cariuma’s sneakers is loved by both fans and celebrities alike. A few summers ago, Mirren wore an emerald green pair at the Cannes Film Festival, while Kutcher donned black Cariuma shoes on Good Morning America. Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm have also repped the brand in recent months.

Whether you’re commuting to work, heading on vacation, or running errands, Cariuma’s Naioca Canvas Sneaker will keep you cool and supported all summer long. Shop more summer-ready hues below.

