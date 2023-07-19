Carey Hart Turns 48, Says Aging Is 'A Tricky Mental Battle'

Carey Hart is expressing gratitude for his good health, even as a self-proclaimed “old” athlete.

The former motocross star turned 48 on Monday and reflected on how birthdays are “always a tricky thing” for him.

“I’m thankful to be healthy and happy, but having spent 44 years of my life as an athlete (yes an old one now) I get one more year farther away from my prime,” Hart wrote in his Instagram post. “It’s a tricky mental battle, but one that I fight!!!”

The racer and motorcyclist, who has sustained serious injuries and health issues throughout his career, also credited his health and wellbeing to the support from his wife, pop star Pink, and his children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.

“I’m so lucky to have an amazing wife and kids, friends, and family,” Hart continued. “At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”

Pink, 43, also shared an emotional tribute to her husband for his birthday, writing that this is the 21st of Hart’s birthdays that they’ve celebrated together.

“I’ve watched you grow from a young, gorgeous, insane athlete into a wise, even more gorgeous businessman, entrepreneur, father and husband,” Pink wrote in her Instagram post. “You are just getting started and I’ve loved growing up with you and raising little humans together. I am excited for you for this year ahead, maybe more than ever before.”

He also cheekily added that his birthday activities included "turning two motos in the heat and [having] a beer after." He added, "Not a bad start of the day 🤘🏼🤘🏼."

Hart has dealt with a slate of health issues in the past, most recently needing to have a catheter installed in his chest a few months ago so he could inject himself with antibiotics to fight an infection.

In January, he joked about how the technology worried him, writing on Instagram that he “can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking.”

“It’s not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful [the infection] was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it,” he continued. “Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this. Coming back better and stronger. Take care everyone, and stay healthy!”

He shared snaps of himself lifting weights with the catheter in his chest during a workout in February, writing that his “old & infected self is still getting after it.”

Hart underwent a surgery in December 2022 to fuse vertebrae in his neck to address his experience with back pain, which was likely due to past fractures. He has undergone multiple surgeries on his spine.

Detailing the worst injury he's ever sustained on a bike, Hart previously told Rolling Stone how he crashed into a ramp and "shattered" both his arms and legs in 2003.

"I went into the ramp, and when I hit it, it shattered both my legs, both my arms," he said. "I was in ICU for a month, it almost killed me. I didn't ride for almost three years after that, I had to let my legs heal."

