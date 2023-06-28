Caretaker Charged with Murdering 2 Elderly Women at Assisted Living Facility in California

“A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said

Published on June 28, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility. Photo:

KTLA 5/Youtube

A 40-year-old man has been charged with killing two elderly women at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar, California.

On Tuesday, Jianchun Li, of Diamond Bar, was charged with two counts of murder, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a statement

The victims — who police identified as Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83 — were found dead when deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency call at Happy Home Care on June 24, the district attorney added. Both women lived at the facility. 

"The tragic and brutal murders of these two elderly women at Happy Home Care are a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny in our care facilities,” Gascón said in the release.

“A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders. We must ensure that all caretakers are held accountable for their actions. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims and we will work tirelessly to bring them the justice they deserve."

Police first received an emergency call about the incident at 8:05 a.m. on June 24. The two victims were later pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Further investigation indicated that Li — who was employed as a live-in caretaker at the location — had allegedly killed the victims, the district attorney said.

Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility.

Google Maps

The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) is now conducting an investigation into the events, reported the San Gabriel Valley Tribune

“The facility remains open and continues to care for residents while the department’s investigation continues,” CDSS spokesperson Jason Montiel told the outlet. “The facility currently has four residents.”

Li is being held in county jail in lieu of $4 million bond, according to the Los Angeles Times. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he has retained counsel.

