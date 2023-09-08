Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration

The rapper said that she wants to make "more songs" with her husband during an appearance on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B and Offset pose outside the Mark Hotel in New York City after the 2023 Met Gala. Photo:

 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Cardi B is ready to “explore” her marriage to Offset in future musical collaborations. 

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie that aired on Friday, Cardi, 30, shared her interest in working with her husband, 31, on different kinds of projects.

“I do wanna do, like, more songs with him. I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it's like, let's talk about f------,” she told the Hip Hop Nation radio host.

“It's like we always talk about the music. Let's talk about f------ because I feel like we always, like, on attack mode when we do songs together.”

When asked if she meant “a love song,” Cardi said that it’s not a traditional profession of love she’s imagining. “Let's do a little something, something," she teased. "Freaky freaky freaky freaky.”

Cardi B visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Cardi B at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Up” rapper — who is making the press rounds to promote her newest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos,” which dropped Friday — also shared more on how she and Offset make their marriage work during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up.

“We do be needing that fire. I mean, we're two different people, like we're very, very, like, different from each other," she said.

It’s those differences that “make us work,” she said, as she called her and her rapper husband “yin and yang.”

“We both love family. That's one thing. And we both love what we do, like we both — we are each other's support system. I know that he backs me up a hundred percent and I back him up a hundred percent. I don't care.”

The all-star rapper duo have collaborated just twice, with their most recent song, “Jealousy,” dropping in July. The track addressed speculation that had been circling their on-and-off relationship. 

A month before, the rappers had gotten into a public dispute as Offset deleted an Instagram Story accusing Cardi of cheating on him, to which she responded in a Twitter Space conversation and told fans not to “pay attention to that country man.”

The release of “Jealousy” seemed to some like the fight had been staged for publicity, but Cardi told fans it “wasn’t no STUNT” on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

At the time of the dispute, a source told PEOPLE that the pair would work through it

"They're just having a little quarrel," the insider said. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Cardi B, Offset
Offset and Cardi B pose together at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to “Jealousy,” the only other collaboration between just Offset and Cardi B came in January 2017 – just a month before they began dating

They dropped “Lick,” which was featured on Cardi’s mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2., Within less than a year, they were married and welcomed their first child together, Kulture, now 5.

They have since welcomed another child, a son, Wave, 2. 

Related Articles
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos'
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Doechii Discusses Opening for Beyonce
Doechii Discusses 'Surreal' Experience Opening for Beyoncé: 'A Huge Honor' (Exclusive)
Sarah Delany buffett Jimmy Escape to Margaritavill 03 15 18
Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Says His ‘Spirit Could Not Be Broken’ in Touching Tribute
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the Itâs All a Blur Tour
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the It's All a Blur Tour
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Trying to 'Keep Things as Positive as Possible' Amid Split: Source (Exclusive)
Matt Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel have a PDA filled outing in New York City
The 1975's Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Spotted Kissing in New York City
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas Said Sophie Turner Had His 'Back No Matter What' Three Weeks Before Filing for Divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner Was in 'High Spirits' at U.K. Wrap Party Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce (Source)
Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, More to Present at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter and More to Present at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Kelly Preston John Travolta Anniversary Ella Bleu
John Travolta Shares Video of Daughter Ella to Mark Wedding Anniversary to Kelly Preston: 'So Proud'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says