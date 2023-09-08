Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration

Cardi B is ready to “explore” her marriage to Offset in future musical collaborations.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie that aired on Friday, Cardi, 30, shared her interest in working with her husband, 31, on different kinds of projects.

“I do wanna do, like, more songs with him. I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it's like, let's talk about f------,” she told the Hip Hop Nation radio host.

“It's like we always talk about the music. Let's talk about f------ because I feel like we always, like, on attack mode when we do songs together.”

When asked if she meant “a love song,” Cardi said that it’s not a traditional profession of love she’s imagining. “Let's do a little something, something," she teased. "Freaky freaky freaky freaky.”

The “Up” rapper — who is making the press rounds to promote her newest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos,” which dropped Friday — also shared more on how she and Offset make their marriage work during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up.

“We do be needing that fire. I mean, we're two different people, like we're very, very, like, different from each other," she said.



It’s those differences that “make us work,” she said, as she called her and her rapper husband “yin and yang.”

“We both love family. That's one thing. And we both love what we do, like we both — we are each other's support system. I know that he backs me up a hundred percent and I back him up a hundred percent. I don't care.”

The all-star rapper duo have collaborated just twice, with their most recent song, “Jealousy,” dropping in July. The track addressed speculation that had been circling their on-and-off relationship.

A month before, the rappers had gotten into a public dispute as Offset deleted an Instagram Story accusing Cardi of cheating on him, to which she responded in a Twitter Space conversation and told fans not to “pay attention to that country man.”

The release of “Jealousy” seemed to some like the fight had been staged for publicity, but Cardi told fans it “wasn’t no STUNT” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the time of the dispute, a source told PEOPLE that the pair would work through it.

"They're just having a little quarrel," the insider said. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Prior to “Jealousy,” the only other collaboration between just Offset and Cardi B came in January 2017 – just a month before they began dating.

They dropped “Lick,” which was featured on Cardi’s mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2., Within less than a year, they were married and welcomed their first child together, Kulture, now 5.

They have since welcomed another child, a son, Wave, 2.

