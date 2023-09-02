Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Son Wave Saying He's Turning 'Two' Ahead of His Birthday

Cardi B is prepping son Wave Set for his second birthday!

The “Up” rapper, 30, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story asking the 23-month-old toddler — whose birthday is on Sept. 4 — how old he is going to turn this year.

In the short clip, Wave could be seen making funny faces at the camera and sticking out his tongue as he nestled against his mom’s chest on a couch. Cardi then asked him, “How old are you gonna be, Wave?”

The little boy responded excitedly with a smile, “Two!” as he also held up one finger on his left hand. “Two!” his mom echoed with a laugh.

Cardi B's son Wave adorably holds up his finger as he tells his mom that he'll be turning "two" soon. Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, with husband Offset, is sure to go all out for the toddler’s birthday in a few days. Last year, she celebrated Wave's first birthday with a race car-themed party — complete with a grand entrance from the birthday boy on a bedazzled ride-on truck.

When Kulture turned 5, the musician couple threw a Super Mario-themed celebration, with the birthday girl clad in a pink princess dress as she walked through the entrance of the event.

She was even greeted by Princess Peach, Mario and Luigi, and had a five-tier Super Mario cake. The celebration also featured a ball pit, slides, a bounce house, a ceramics painting station, a backpack decorating station and more.

Cardi B is no stranger to spoiling her kids with the best things money can buy, including a $20,000 playground set, which she raved about on social media in June saying, "I really go dummy for my kids…Obsessed!!! I love it."

She told The New York Times in an interview that while it wasn’t her "biggest purchase ever," it was important for her to get the playground because "this is what I work hard for, for my kids.”

"Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re living your childhood dream," she said.

Despite the extravagant gifts, Cardi has previously shared that she's striving to ensure her kids stay humble despite their parents' privilege.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,'" she told Vogue Singapore. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."