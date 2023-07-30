Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas

The moment comes as multiple musicians have had items thrown at them while performing this year

By
Published on July 30, 2023
Cardi B
Cardi B performs in Las Vegas.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer who hurled a drink at her mid-performance over the weekend.

During an outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Grammy winner, 30, became the latest musician to be targeted with items thrown at them while performing.

In a now-viral video of the incident, Cardi can be seen wearing an orange dress during the performance and looking surprised when the drink is thrown in her direction while she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow."

In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away.

Cardi B
Cardi B performs in Las Vegas.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

After the incident, the rapper retweeted a different video angle of the microphone throw, which shows a clearer view of the fan attempting to empty their cup at Cardi, who reportedly continued her performance after the mic toss.

At Drai’s Beachclub the night before, Cardi also reportedly threw her microphone toward a DJ who seemingly was cutting off her songs early during another performance, per a TikTok.

A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi's on-stage response comes as multiple artists have been pelted with items during concerts this year.

Earlier this month, Harry Styles crouched to the ground as he walked off stage after a fan pelted him in the eye with a flying object during his Love on Tour show in Vienna. Styles, 29, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps after being hit.

That onstage incident followed those involving stars such as Bebe RexhaDrakeKelsea BalleriniSteve LacyKid Cudi and Pink — who have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward or at them mid-performance.

Rexha, 33, was struck in the face while performing in New York City in June, when a crowd member threw his phone toward the star in the middle of a song. The "I'm Good (Blue)" musician was knocked to the ground as a result, and the phone split her eyebrow and required stitches. 

The New York District Attorney's Office has since told PEOPLE that the attendee was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault as well as second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment. According to the criminal complaint, he told police he was "trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His lawyer, Todd Spodek, since told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that he "was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned" and that it was "never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Ballerini, 29, meanwhile, was recently hit in the face by an object during a show in Boise, Idaho, while Pink also reacted when a fan threw a bag containing their dead mother's ashes on her stage.

Earlier this month, Adele even took some time out of her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas to address the latest safety concerns at concerts.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the "Hello" singer, 35, asked, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: “I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

