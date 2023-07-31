Cardi B Reportedly Could Be Charged with Battery After Concertgoer Struck with Microphone: Police

After Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer who hurled a drink at her during a performance at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas over the weekend, she could now reportedly be charged with battery.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that an individual reported a battery on Sunday after "she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage" during a concert "located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard" the day before. (Drai's Beachclub is at 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd.)

TMZ reported that the woman who reported the altercation stood next to the woman who threw the drink, though she claims the microphone hit her as well.

A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a now-viral video of the incident, Cardi, 30, can be seen wearing an orange dress during the performance and looking surprised when the drink is thrown in her direction while she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow" on Saturday.

In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, whom security seemingly escorted away.

Cardi B in Paris in July 2023. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

After the incident, she retweeted a different video angle of the microphone throw, which shows a clearer view of the fan attempting to empty their cup at Cardi, who reportedly continued her performance after the mic toss.

According to another clip from the concert, Cardi and her DJ asked the audience to "splash her down" — just not on her face. "Give me some water," the rapper told crew members, as her DJ instructed the crowd to "splash her down."

"Splash me down," said Cardi, and fans obliged, throwing water toward the performer. "That s--- feel good. Put that s--- in my p----y, bitch. Come on."

Cardi B performing in Arizona in February 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's unclear whether the direction was given to the crowd before or after the rapper appeared surprised when a drink was thrown in her direction as she performed.



At Drai’s Beachclub the night before, Cardi also reportedly threw her microphone toward a DJ who seemingly was cutting off her songs early during another performance, per a TikTok.

One clip from the show seems to find Cardi explaining the incident at the end of the show. "I don't wanna look that ghetto, bitch. I said splash my p----y, not my face, bitch," she said in the video.

The incident comes as musicians have been speaking out about thrown objects at concerts after Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan threw a cell phone at her face in June. He was later arrested. Since the incident, videos of Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Nas X, Drake, Pink and more getting hit with items surfaced online.

