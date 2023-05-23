Cardi B Steps Out in Colorful Catsuit for Summer Cocktails Event

The rapper introduced her new lime flavored Whipshot, which will be released next month

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 23, 2023 09:43 AM
Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow
Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi B went all out to present some new cocktails with a twist.

The “Up” rapper, 30, got glammed up for her Cocktails with Cardi event in Santa Monica, Calif. to introduce her new lime flavored Whipshot, which is set to drop on June 14.

Attending the party alongside special guests Violet Chachki and Gottmik, Cardi B entered dancing in a full head-to-toe colorful bodysuit with a hood featuring several blocked out colors like red, white, blue and green. She accessorized the look with matching color-block heels, large gold hoop earrings and a golden body chain around her waist. 

Speaking to the crowd on the Whipshots, Cardi said: “Me and the owners, like we're very proud of this product. I remember when we both came and were discussing this product during the pandemic, and I just, I just knew it was gonna work.”

“… I hope you guys enjoyed this flavor, it is really good. I like it. It tastes like Fruity Pebbles to me. But it's strong, don't get it twisted,” she continued. “This ain't your f—-- Fruity Pebbles, it is very strong, it’s 10% alcohol and I hope you guys enjoy.”

She then went on to mix some new drinks off her Cardi Cocktail Menu, including the Cardi-Rita, Mojo Mojito and Gorge Fizz, with the help of celebrity mixologist and Starco Chief Mixology Officer Rob Floyd as part of a demonstration. 

The rapper was photographed mixing the drinks in an alcohol shaker and adding her new lime flavored whipshot on top, as she remarked that she especially liked adding the Whipshots to “milkshakes” and “frapps.” 

She teamed up with Starco Brands to launch the vodka-infused whipped creams back in 2021, starting off with the flavors vanilla, caramel and mocha. 

“Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” said Cardi B in a statement at the time. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

Since then, Cardi announced that Whipshots entered a partnerPartnership with AMC theaters and XRG restaurants, which would start its own Mojito Mondays with her new lime flavored Whipshot.



