Cardi B Slams Offset's Deleted Tweet Accusing Her of Cheating: 'Don't Play with Me'

Cardi B is setting the record straight about Offset's claim that she cheated on him.

On Monday, the "Up" rapper, 30, responded to her husband's since-deleted Instagram Story from earlier in the day that alleged, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---."

She continued, “Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B n—. I think sometimes motherf---ers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---- to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody.”

"Can't f--- no regular degular shmegular 'cause they gonna tell the world," explained Cardi. "And I can't f--- nobody in the industry 'cause they gonna tell too."

"Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid," she addressed Offset. "Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherf---ing say."

"Get the f--- out of here, n----. Like, you can't be serious," she continued after singing a bit more. "Don't play, motherf---er. Got me looking f---ing crazy and s--- for no reason. Anyways, I'm out. Y'all know what it is."

Reps for each of the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This isn't the first time the couple, who began dating in February 2017, have faced cheating allegations.

In January 2018, two months after he proposed to Cardi, Offset was caught in the center of a scandal after videos surfaced showing the rapper in bed with multiple women.

While he refused to address the allegations in his Rolling Stone interview, Offset reminded the reporter that it's his "real life." He added: "It ain't no gig. It ain't no f---ing game, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, on the other hand, took a much more direct approach by tweeting her thoughts on the matter. "No, it's not right for a [n----] to cheat…But what you want me to do?" she wrote. "Go f--- me another n----? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--- happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."



She also opened up about her then-fiancé’s alleged infidelity in a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented," she began. "I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. "But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

The New York native also criticized the media scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

"I'm not your property," she told the magazine. "This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision. It's not right, what he f---ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

The couple went on to tie the knot several months later in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2017. Five days before their third anniversary in September 2020, the "Bodak Yellow" singer filed for divorce — which they later called off — amid new infidelity allegations.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi said in Vogue‘s January 2020 cover story about her decision. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."



"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most," she continued. "Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

After reconciling the first time, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, now 4½. They also share a 21-month-old son, Wave Set.