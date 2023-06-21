Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson Going to Blink-182 Show While He's Missing: 'You Supposed to Be Crying'

While British billionaire Hamish Harding is aboard the missing Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean, his stepson Brian Szasz attended a Blink-182 concert on Monday — and Cardi B is sharing her thoughts on the matter.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to express distaste toward Szasz's decision to attend the show rather than aid in the search.

"One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert, and people is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself? Yes," said Cardi, 30, in a front-facing video.

The Grammy winner explained that in Harding's position, she would want someone to be more worried about her.

"You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed to be consoling your mom and s---," Cardi continued.

"Isn't it sad that you a whole f---ing billionaire and nobody gives a f--- about you? Like, you missing, and motherf---ing are ready to shake d---- at concerts," she said. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke and poor but knowing that I'm loved."

Szasz, 37, posted about his missing stepfather via Facebook on Monday. "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine," he wrote alongside a news story about the situation. "Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

Shortly after sharing the message, Szasz posted a since-deleted photo of himself at the Blink-182 concert. "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times," he wrote, according to TMZ.

He also tweeted directly at the band and its members, writing, "@blink182 @tomdelonge ⁦@travisbarker @markhoppis My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up."

In response to Cardi's comments on Wednesday, Szasz posted a series of tweets about his choice to see the band. "What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering," he wrote. "I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"

Szasz — who has autism spectrum disorder, according to San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB — has written on Facebook that he's a recovering alcoholic and celebrated "90 days clean" at a Red Hot Chilli Peppers concert last month.

He also has a controversial past. KFMB reported he was detained at Vista Detention Facility in 2021 on online stalking charges and later sued San Diego County for allegedly not providing him with medical treatments for his Type 1 diabetes, which has caused retinopathy and could render him blind.

His history reportedly includes stalking women within the rave community online and threatening to harm individuals at EDM concerts.

The sub's breathing air supply is expected to run out Thursday, June 22, at around 6 a.m. ET. The vessel had about 96 hours of oxygen onboard when its dive began on Sunday, the United States Coast Guard officials said, according to CBS.

The Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was in the area of the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic when it disappeared on Sunday, officials said.

At a press conference in Boston on Tuesday, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said search efforts “have not yielded any results.” If the vessel is still intact, time is running out to reach the sub.

