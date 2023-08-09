Cardi B Shows Off Waist-Length Hair in New Photo: 'My Hair Has Grown Sooooo Much'

The rapper showed just how long her hair has gotten in a new photo posted on Twitter (now known as X) Tuesday

Published on August 9, 2023
Cardi B is showing off her long sleek locks.

On Tuesday, the “Jealousy” rapper, 30, shared a new photo of her waist-length hair on Twitter (now known as X).

Going makeup-free in the mirror selfie she posted, Cardi slightly tilts her head to show just how long her hair has gotten. She wore a pink cardigan, white tank, gray leggings and white jeweled sandals while sitting on a stool for the photo.

“My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” Cardi wrote.

The “Up” singer has long been candid about her haircare journey on social media. In 2021, she opened up about her struggles maintaining her hair in an Instagram post featuring a carousel of throwback photos showcasing her shorter, naturally curly locks.

"Why [is it] every time I post my natural hair I hear 'you're MIXED you're supposed to have long hair?' That's not true and very misleading," the rapper, who is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent, wrote. "Being mixed [doesn't] mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn't my case."

The mom of two shared that she's had "problems" managing her hair since she was a child, but a couple of years ago, she found "different methods" that worked and lengthened her hair.

"They'll try to make us believe our hair won't grow this long it's not true," Cardi continued. "A lot of hair products we used back then wasn't good for our hair but that's all we had to choose from also we couldn't afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all.”

"Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better,” she added.

While the first eight Instagram shots of the Grammy Award winner highlighted a much shorter, natural hairdo from earlier years, the last clip in the montage showed her with thicker, fuller hair down to her mid-back.

Cardi concluded her caption with an empowering message: "I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don't have 'BAD HAIR' there's no such thing as bad hair . and 'good' hair don't mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD."

In August 2022, the “I Like It” singer revealed her secret to healthy hair, sharing on Instagram that she uses boiled onion water to make her hair grow.

"My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," she captioned the post. "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy."

"It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair,” she added.

Adding onion to a haircare routine may be beneficial due to "the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties" of the vegetable which can "help you grow your hair or enhance its healthy appearance,” according to Healthline.

“Onion juice has the potential to help stimulate hair follicles and thereby encourage hair growth,” Tiffany Young, a certified trichologist and the CEO of ThinHairThick, told Martha Stewart in March 2022. “It is also a natural antiseptic. Hair loss that is caused from inflammatory disease, poor blood flow, and poor diet could see a benefit.”

