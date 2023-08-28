Cardi B Says Her New Album Is 'Coming Out Very Soon': 'Stay Tuned'

Cardi B fans won’t have to wait much longer for her next album.

In a new cover story for Vogue México y Latinoamérica, the 30-year-old rapper revealed that the next single she releases will be for her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I'm not going to release any more collaborations. I'm going to release my next solo single,” she told the outlet. “Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”

Cardi B. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi then explained that she has been asked when she will follow up her 2018 Grammy-winning debut studio album Invasion of Privacy ever since she dropped her single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles,” she said.

“So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon,” Cardi teased of the release date for her new album.

Aside from her 2021 solo hit “Up,” Cardi has kept busy since her 2018 debut with several collaborations. Most recently, she teamed up with husband Offset for their new single “Jealousy,” which addresses recent speculation on social media about the pair's on-and-off relationship.



The couple’s collab came a month after the “I Like It” hitmaker and the Migos member, 31, argued over cheating allegations online.

Shortly after Offset released a teaser for the music video that addresses rumors about "drama" between him and his wife, Cardi denied a fan’s allegation that the couple’s public fight was staged to promote their new track.

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she responded to a fan on Instagram, according to screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”



She added on Twitter: “THEY C----IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

In her tweet, Cardi was referring to her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, which she filed in 2019 after the YouTuber made "malicious" claims against her. The court ultimately sided with Cardi.

