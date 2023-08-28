Cardi B Says Her New Album Is 'Coming Out Very Soon': 'Stay Tuned'

"Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record," the rapper said in a recent cover story

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 06:17PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cardi B. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Cardi B fans won’t have to wait much longer for her next album.

In a new cover story for Vogue México y Latinoamérica, the 30-year-old rapper revealed that the next single she releases will be for her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I'm not going to release any more collaborations. I'm going to release my next solo single,” she told the outlet. “Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”

Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow
Cardi B.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi then explained that she has been asked when she will follow up her 2018 Grammy-winning debut studio album Invasion of Privacy ever since she dropped her single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles,” she said.

“So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon,” Cardi teased of the release date for her new album.

Aside from her 2021 solo hit “Up,” Cardi has kept busy since her 2018 debut with several collaborations. Most recently, she teamed up with husband Offset for their new single “Jealousy,” which addresses recent speculation on social media about the pair's on-and-off relationship

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple’s collab came a month after the “I Like It” hitmaker and the Migos member, 31, argued over cheating allegations online.

Shortly after Offset released a teaser for the music video that addresses rumors about "drama" between him and his wife, Cardi denied a fan’s allegation that the couple’s public fight was staged to promote their new track.

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she responded to a fan on Instagram, according to screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

She added on Twitter: “THEY C----IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

In her tweet, Cardi was referring to her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, which she filed in 2019 after the YouTuber made "malicious" claims against her. The court ultimately sided with Cardi.

Related Articles
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour with Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and More Guests
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple's "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of "Spirited" at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City
Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'
Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival
Shania Twain Dedicates 'You're Still the One' to Fans on Her 58th Birthday: 'Grateful for a Wonderful Year'
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is 'Sharing Untold Stories' About Her Life in New TikTok Series: 'Let's Start at the Beginning'
Taylor Swift praises Selena's new song
Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez's New Song: 'When Your Bestie Is the Bestest'
Selena Gomez, Single Soon Album Cover
Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for Support of New Track About 'Being Comfortable in Your Own Skin'
Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center
Iggy Azalea Says She Was Not Allowed to Finish Show in Saudi Arabia 'Because of My Pants Splitting'
Tim McGraw-OLT
Tim McGraw Says Date Nights with Faith Hill Involve Lots of Candles and ''80s Music' (Exclusive)
Mac Miller, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Pays Subtle Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller in New Video for Their First Collab 'The Way'
Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
La La Anthony Says Kelly Rowland Is a Self-Care Expert: ‘She Has It All Figured Out’ (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez Includes Sweet 'Sex and the City' Easter Egg in the 'Single Soon' Music Video
Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London)
Ariana Grande Drops 'Yours Truly' Deluxe Editions to Celebrate 10 Years of Album That 'Changed My Life'