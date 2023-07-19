Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'

It's important to Cardi B to give her kids the things she didn't have growing up.

In a chat with The New York Times looking back on 50 years of hip-hop, the Bronx rapper, 30, opened up about the "perks of fame."

"When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house … damn, I bought a lot of houses," she reflected.

The mom of two — who shares son Wave Set, 22 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, with husband Offset — continued, "But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it."



Noting it isn't her "biggest purchase ever," Cardi said it was important to her nonetheless because "this is what I work hard for, for my kids."

"Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream," she concluded.

The "I Like It Like That" rapper shared a tour of the playground set in a video shared on her Twitter last month.

Cardi B Instagram

"I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it," she tweeted alongside the clip.

Cardi also helps to parent husband Offset's older kids — daughter Kalea, 8, and sons Kody, 8, and Jordan, 13.

Despite the extravagant gifts she gives her kids, Cardi has previously shared that she's striving to ensure their kids stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she told Vogue Singapore. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

