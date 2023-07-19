Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'

"It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream," Cardi tells 'The New York Times' of her extravagant purchases for her kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 02:11PM EDT
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For';
Photo:

Cardi B./Twitter (2)

It's important to Cardi B to give her kids the things she didn't have growing up.

In a chat with The New York Times looking back on 50 years of hip-hop, the Bronx rapper, 30, opened up about the "perks of fame."

"When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house … damn, I bought a lot of houses," she reflected.

The mom of two — who shares son Wave Set, 22 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, with husband Offset — continued, "But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Noting it isn't her "biggest purchase ever," Cardi said it was important to her nonetheless because "this is what I work hard for, for my kids."

"Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream," she concluded.

The "I Like It Like That" rapper shared a tour of the playground set in a video shared on her Twitter last month.

Cardi B, Offset and kids
Cardi B Instagram

"I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it," she tweeted alongside the clip.

Cardi also helps to parent husband Offset's older kids — daughter Kalea, 8, and sons Kody, 8, and Jordan, 13.

Despite the extravagant gifts she gives her kids, Cardi has previously shared that she's striving to ensure their kids stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she told Vogue Singapore. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

Related Articles
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday in Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B Kulture birthday
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Poses with Pink $25K Birkin Bag on 5th Birthday: 'My Pretty Princess'
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Girl Is 5'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
Cardi B Celebrates Offset with Kids on Father's Day.
Cardi B Celebrates '#1 Dad' Offset with Festive Father's Day Decorations — See the Photos!
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Says She Prefers to Stay Indoors with Her Kids: 'I Hate Taking Them Out'
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPyvJPPVCX/
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'
Cardi B Mother's Day
Cardi B Enjoys Surprises from Offset, Dinner with Kids on Mother's Day: 'I Birth My Best Friends'
Marissa Charles1 hour ago Hey guys, I'm writing up this story: Cardi B Shows off Daughter Kultureâs School Lunch and Says the Mini Feast Is âEverythingâ
Cardi B Leaves Fans Drooling After Tweeting Pics of Daughter Kulture's School Lunches
Offset Spiderman and kids
Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Offset Says Cardi B Inspired Him to Stop Years-Long Codeine Habit: We 'Make Each Other Better'
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Offset Brings 'Princesses' Kulture and Kalea to 'Little Mermaid''' Premiere — See the Royal Photos!
Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Cardi B Celebrates 5 Years of 'Invasion of Privacy' and Says She Makes 'Millions' with a Single Album