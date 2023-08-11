Cardi B Reveals Hair Journey Secrets: ‘You Need Hair Products and Good Care‘

Cardi B is here to help!

The New York native, 30, is revealing her hair care secrets with her fans to help them achieve their hair goals. On Wednesday, Cardi also silenced critics who continue to “blame my hair growing on genetics.”

In a series of tweets, the “I Like It” rapper insisted that her long hair is the result of “hair products and good care that works for you.” The conversation commenced after Cardi shared a selfie rocking her waist-length natural hair on Tuesday. A fan accused her of “misleading” the masses by being “a LATINA selling ‘hair growth oil’ to BLACK women.”

Cardi insisted she was never attempting to sell any products, but only sharing her hair growth journey that she’s documented since 2016. To reiterate her point, on Wednesday, the Grammy winner uploaded several photos from various stages in her life, such as childhood and high school. Each picture showed a different length of locs.

Cardi B shows off her natural hair. Cardi B/Instagram

“This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school??” Cardi asked her 31 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes.”

The transparency prompted her supporters to share stories from their journeys with photos. “Give me the f----- products lol f--- them,” one user quipped as they seemingly admitted they would have gladly purchased items from Cardi’s hair care line — if one existed. This garnered a response from the superstar, who jokingly invited the fan to her home to be pampered, styled, and fed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Girl come to my house ….I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick a-- hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out …….Maaa liquor and food too !!!” the mother of two said.

Cardi also interacted with other supporters who said they’d experimented with her recipes and it went well for them. “THANKS BABE ….I been also trying something new on me and my daughters hair ……I been trying it for four months and I see some improvements….I might do a video about it,” she replied to one person who had success with her suggestions.

Cardi B shows her real hair. Cardi B/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has used social media to do good. In November 2021, she offered to officiate a wedding for Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle actor Kal Penn, who’d recently gotten engaged to his partner Josh. The wedding plan all started when the “WAP” rapper was on the same flight to Los Angeles as Penn, but he didn’t get the chance to speak because her “do not disturb light was on.”

After tweeting that he fell asleep on the airplane and dreamt “that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he got a surprising response from the hitmaker. "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……..let me know,” Cardi wrote back.

The wedding wouldn’t have been a first for the “MotorSport” artist. The previous month, on an episode of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, she officiated the wedding of Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

"By the way WORLD I'm licensed to marry people ….sooo yea," Cardi confessed once the show aired. "I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck."

