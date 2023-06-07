Cardi B isn't a big fan of outdoor time with her kids.

The "I Like It" singer, 30, chatted with Extra about her family life at home and how she plays with her kids, sharing that would rather stay inside with her little ones.

"Just spending time with them is the best thing ever," Cardi, 30, said. "My favorite day is when I can wake up and take my daughter to school. I take my little nap. Wake up at noon, spend time with my son, get Kulture back home, and chill.”

While she loves to go through her morning routine with her kids, there are some things that she prefers not to do.

"What I hate is taking them out," Cardi admitted. "But you have to take 'em out cause kids now, they'll go crazy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 20 months, with husband Offset, 31. The pair have been married since 2017.



The Migos rapper recently stepped out with the couple's kids to attend two movie premieres. At the end of May, he attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and brought all three of his sons as his plus-ones. The father of five carried youngest son Wave and posed alongside sons from previous relationships Kody, 8, and Jordan, 12.

The rapper also took daughters Kulture and Kalea to The Little Mermaid premiere in early May, documenting the night on his Instagram. In the photo of his family, he dubbed his daughters "my princesses."

On Mother's Day, Offset also shared a sweet message to Cardi on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out!" he wrote. "I love you 4ever and 4L."

