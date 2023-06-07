Cardi B Says She Prefers to Stay Indoors with Her Kids: 'I Hate Taking Them Out'

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture 4, and son Wave, 20 months, with husband Offset

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 01:09 PM
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B isn't a big fan of outdoor time with her kids.

The "I Like It" singer, 30, chatted with Extra about her family life at home and how she plays with her kids, sharing that would rather stay inside with her little ones.

"Just spending time with them is the best thing ever," Cardi, 30, said. "My favorite day is when I can wake up and take my daughter to school. I take my little nap. Wake up at noon, spend time with my son, get Kulture back home, and chill.”

While she loves to go through her morning routine with her kids, there are some things that she prefers not to do.

"What I hate is taking them out," Cardi admitted. "But you have to take 'em out cause kids now, they'll go crazy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 20 months, with husband Offset, 31. The pair have been married since 2017.

The Migos rapper recently stepped out with the couple's kids to attend two movie premieres. At the end of May, he attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and brought all three of his sons as his plus-ones. The father of five carried youngest son Wave and posed alongside sons from previous relationships Kody, 8, and Jordan, 12.

The rapper also took daughters Kulture and Kalea to The Little Mermaid premiere in early May, documenting the night on his Instagram. In the photo of his family, he dubbed his daughters "my princesses."

On Mother's Day, Offset also shared a sweet message to Cardi on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out!" he wrote. "I love you 4ever and 4L."

Related Articles
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe
Grayson Chrisley Tells Sister Savannah She's 'Doing a Really Good Job' Parenting
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad: 'Forever Sunshine'
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
serena williams teaches her daughter tennis
Serena Williams Passes Along Her Tennis Skills to Daughter Olympia in Sweet Throwback Video: Watch
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary: So Excited
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Pregnant Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary
Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland
Alyssa Scott Hopes to 'Make Memories for My Girls' as She Takes Her Two Daughters on Disney Trip
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Family Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Snooki daughter communion
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Daughter Giovanna's First Communion: 'God Bless My Baby Girl'
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
georgina rodriguez and cristian ronaldo birthday party
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Twins' 6th Birthday with Sweet Post — See Photos!
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesnât get any better than this ðð» Our angel babies, just missing Bray ð¤ 2d
Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Comments Saying She Prefers Baby Son Tristan to Her Stepkids
Fat Joe and son
Fat Joe Shares Sweet Moment with Son Joey in Rare Photo: 'Unconditional Love'
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Kids Will 'Never Be Invited' on Show Again: 'Nowhere Close to Microphones'
Alfonso Ribeiro daughter healed
Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter, 4, Gets All Dressed Up in New Photo Nearly One Month After Scooter Accident
Britney Spears and Eldest Son Sean Preston
Britney Spears Calls Elder Son Sean Preston 'My First Love' After Allowing Boys to Move to Hawaii