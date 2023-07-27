Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art

Cardi B and Offset are teasing their latest collaboration.

The "WAP" musician, 30, and her Migos rapper husband, 31, announced in a set of posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday that their upcoming single, "Jealousy," will be released this week.

In the single's artwork, a seemingly fed-up Cardi sticks her perfectly manicured hand — with nails bearing a polish that perfectly matches the pink shade of her top — in Offset's face, while he leans against an old-school car.

"Jealousy out Friday … Link in bio," Cardi captioned her image of the single's cover art, as Offset wrote in his own post, "Let's talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!"

The couple's latest collab comes one month after a public dispute between the married rappers, in which Offset accused his wife of cheating, though Cardi denied the accusations.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The drama started when Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's, "I Should Have Cheated."



A source told PEOPLE, however, that the pair would work through it, explaining, "They're just having a little quarrel. They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Representatives for both Cardi and Offset did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this week, Offset shared an Instagram video to tease the single, parodying James Brown's bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and using the clip to address rumors about "drama" between himself and Cardi.

The musician was joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, who took on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman as she "interviewed" Offset.

The actress remarked, "Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B," to which the rapper replied, "Haaaaaaaa," avoiding a straight answer.

Offset later delivered a nonsensical response to Curtis, 64, before deflecting. "Let's talk about some music," he said, before the date "July 28" appeared onscreen.

"Jealousy" will be available to purchase and stream on Friday.