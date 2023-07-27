Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art

The married rappers' latest collaboration will be released on Friday

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
Published on July 27, 2023 09:58AM EDT
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Offset and Cardi B attend the American Music Awards on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo:

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty 

Cardi B and Offset are teasing their latest collaboration.

The "WAP" musician, 30, and her Migos rapper husband, 31, announced in a set of posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday that their upcoming single, "Jealousy," will be released this week.

In the single's artwork, a seemingly fed-up Cardi sticks her perfectly manicured hand — with nails bearing a polish that perfectly matches the pink shade of her top — in Offset's face, while he leans against an old-school car.

"Jealousy out Friday … Link in bio," Cardi captioned her image of the single's cover art, as Offset wrote in his own post, "Let's talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!"

The couple's latest collab comes one month after a public dispute between the married rappers, in which Offset accused his wife of cheating, though Cardi denied the accusations.

The drama started when Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's, "I Should Have Cheated."

A source told PEOPLE, however, that the pair would work through it, explaining, "They're just having a little quarrel. They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Representatives for both Cardi and Offset did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this week, Offset shared an Instagram video to tease the single, parodying James Brown's bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and using the clip to address rumors about "drama" between himself and Cardi.

The musician was joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, who took on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman as she "interviewed" Offset.

The actress remarked, "Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B," to which the rapper replied, "Haaaaaaaa," avoiding a straight answer.

Offset later delivered a nonsensical response to Curtis, 64, before deflecting. "Let's talk about some music," he said, before the date "July 28" appeared onscreen.

"Jealousy" will be available to purchase and stream on Friday.

