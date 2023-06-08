Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'

Offset is spending some quality time with his son Wave Set!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the rapper, 31, showcased the toddler playing in a closet filled with sneakers, a clothing rack with an array of jackets, and multiple $100 bills lying on the floor.

He quipped in the caption: "Bad Boy Wave."

Throughout the photos, the 21-month-old was all smiles as he collected the bills from the floor in one image and grouped the bills into small piles in another fun snap. The Migos member then shared a video of Wave returning the money to him and a photo of the two sharing a sweet father-and-son moment.

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper shares Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4½, with Cardi B. He is also a father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

offset/instagram

While Cardi B was not included in the photos, she went to the comment section to gush about the pictures, writing, "My babyyyyy."

In a recent conversation with Extra, she gave a glimpse of her life as a mom, revealing that she enjoys playing inside with her little ones.

"Just spending time with them is the best thing ever," she said. "My favorite day is when I can wake up and take my daughter to school. I take my little nap. Wake up at noon, spend time with my son, get Kulture back home, and chill."

offset/instagram

"What I hate is taking them out," she continued. "But you have to take 'em out 'cause kids now, they'll go crazy."

Speaking about Offset's parenting style, she told Good Morning America in 2021 that the rapper is "definitely hands-on."

"Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore,' " she added.

In an Instagram tribute on his thirtieth birthday, she continued to praise the father that he is to their children, writing: "I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together."

"I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she continued. "Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️."