Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation

Cardi B is proud of her daughter's first step toward her bright future.

On Thursday, the "Up" rapper, 30, celebrated as daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 5 next month, took a moment to speak at her graduation.

The little one was in a big pink tulle dress with a lab coat over it as she walked up to the microphone and said, "When I grow up, I want to be a doctor," as her mom and others cheered.

cardi b/instagram

"Dr. Cephus," she captioned the video.

In addition to Kulture, the rapper mom of two shares son Wave, 21 months, with husband Offset. The rapper, 31, is also a father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

Last weekend, the Bronx native welcomed her husband home to a sweet surprise — and shared his reaction on her Instagram Story.

While they were out, Cardi B had their home outfitted with enormous family portraits, balloon columns and a neon sign that read "#1 DAD OFFSET" — a message the rapper was seemingly very happy with, singing "I'm the #1 dad" in a later post.

"Happy f---ing Father's Day," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said as she filmed her husband walking into the decorated room. "Isn't it beautiful?"

Cardi B/Instagram

"My baby go hard for me every time," Offset said, hugging his wife, as she continued to film his surprise.

"Listen, 'cause you're really like a great dad," Cardi B replied. "And not because I say, it's because your kids really, really love you so much."

"I love my babies too, man," the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper then responded. "I just do what I'm supposed to do."

