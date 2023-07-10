Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl is 5’

The couple marked their daughter Kulture's 5th birthday on Monday with a series of throwback photos

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 10, 2023 07:18AM EDT
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Offset, Cardi B and their daughter Kulture. Photo:

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Offset Instagram

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their daughter Kulture Kiari’s birthday!

The proud parents were in a reflective mood over their “baby girl” Kulture — who turned 5 on Monday — as they shared a selection of throwback photos in sweet birthday tributes on Instagram. 

“My baby already 5 🥹,” Cardi, 30, captioned a screenshot of Kulture interacting with her as a baby on Facetime. The throwback image shows Kulture staring up sweetly at Cardi, who appears in a small box in the top left corner.

Kulture is 5
Cardi B posted a throwback photo of Kulture in a birthday tribute.

Cardi B Instagram

The “I Like It” rapper posted a second photo of Kulture lying on a leopard print-covered bed as a baby, wearing a pink-and-white babysuit and a black shiny leather cap.

"Wow like my baby girl,” Cardi added. 

Kulture is 5
Kulture wearing her mom's hat.

Cardi B Instagram

Husband Offset, 31, also posted a photo of Kulture sitting in a pink stroller. “My baby girl is 5,” the Migos member captioned the photo of Kulture flashing a cute smile while wearing a pink Gucci outfit. 

He followed this up with a recent photo of Kulture inspecting a model house surrounded by fake snow while wearing a red dress with matching bow-tie pumps and a Chanel pearl necklace.

Kulture is 5
Offset posted a throwback snap of Kulture in a stroller.

 Offset Instagram

On Sunday, the “Clout” rapper got to dress up himself in a video shared by Cardi of him wearing a selection of his wife’s accessories to play with their one-year-old son Wave Set Cephus in a dressing room.

In the clip, Offset wears a bright yellow headband with gold studs and matching gloves with fins attached while his son sits in the middle of a rack of clothes.

“You think I’m funny, bro?”,” Offset said as Wave giggles, before walking off.

Kulture is 5
Offset posted a recent photo of Kulture in tribute.

Offset Instagram

Kulture’s birthday comes after mom Cardi left her recent relationship drama with Offset behind her to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week last Monday.

The rapper Cardi wowed the crowds in an oversized black feathered bolero, teamed with a black corseted gown that was designed for her by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry.

