Cardi B 'Never Would've Thought' She'd Marry Offset After She First Met Him

Cardi B didn't necessarily think Offset was marriage material when they first met.

In an interview on Friday with SiriusXM’s "The Morning Mash Up" promoting her new single with Megan Thee Stallion "Bongos," the "I Like It" rapper, 30, opened up about how she "never would've thought that" she'd marry a member of Migos after hearing their song "Versace."

She then explained how the pair are "very different."

"Yin and yang for real," she said of her and Offset's relationship. "But one thing that we like both love, we both love family. That's one thing and we both love what we do, like we both, we are each other's support system. I know that he backs me up a hundred percent and I back him up a hundred percent. I don't care."

She explained that there's a "fire" between them.

"Like, we do be needing that fire. I mean, we're two different people, like we're very, very like different from each other, but I think that's what make us, work," she told host Nicole Gordon.

Cardi and Megan, 28, released their Latin-infused single "Bongos" and its accompanying music video on Thursday night.

"BRING OUT THE BONGOS," Megan posted on Twitter, now known as X, alongside two sexy images.

"Is everybody doing alright?" Cardi B asked, sharing a clip of the video on her social media.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B in the "Bongos" music video. Cardi B/YouTube

The music video features the rappers dancing on the beach and pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and vibrant backgrounds.

In the vacation-inspired visual, Cardi wears a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocks a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

The duo, whose real names are Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Megan Pete, initially began teasing the release of "Bongos" on Monday via Instagram, revealing their latest collaboration would drop on Friday.



Both artists shared the news with an image of the single's colorful artwork. On the cover, the rappers are both featured holding lollipops while wearing matching bodysuits, heels and bracelets in different pastel shades, sporting cotton-candy-colored curls.

“Bongos” is the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since their 2020 hit “WAP.” Their past collaboration made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.

