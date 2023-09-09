Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Set to Perform New Song 'Bongos' at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The rappers previously performed their collaboration "WAP" at the 2021 VMAs

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for the Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Photo:

Prince Williams/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage!

On Saturday, it was announced that the rappers will perform at the annual awards show, which will air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

Cardi, 30, and Megan, 28, are set to perform their new collaboration "Bongos," which marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since their hit “WAP" — which they performed together during the 2021 VMAs.

That year, the pair received five nominations for the raunchy single, including song of the summer, song of the year, best collaboration and best hip hop, plus the highly coveted video of the year.

Cardi and Megan will join other musicians confirmed to perform this year at the VMAs, including AnittaDemi LovatoDoja CatKarol GKelsea BalleriniLil WayneMåneskinOlivia Rodrigo and Stray Kids

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira, who are being honored with the global icon award and video vanguard award, respectively, will also perform. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

megan thee stallion and cardi b
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via Getty; Prince Williams/Wireimage

Cardi and Megan's latest collaboration was made available to purchase and stream on Friday.

The song, which features Latin-infused beats, was released alongside a music video that includes the duo dancing on the beach and near a pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds.

In the colorful visual, Cardi wore a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocked a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt.

The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — which will be hosted by Nicki Minaj (who will also perform) — are set to air live on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Doesn't Listen to Music During Sex: 'I Got Something to Say'
Cardi B visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Cardi B 'Never Would've Thought' She'd Marry Offset After She First Met Him
Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Nicki Minaj to Emcee and Perform (Again!) at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘Real’ and ‘Consistent’ Friend Cardi B: ‘I Really Love You’
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos'
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023
Travis Barker Returns to the Stage After Postponing Shows for Wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Doechii Discusses Opening for Beyonce
Doechii Discusses 'Surreal' Experience Opening for Beyoncé: 'A Huge Honor' (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY
Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List!
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears Snake VMA 2001
Britney Spears Admits ‘How Scared’ She Felt Performing with Live Python at 2001 VMAs
Sarah Delany buffett Jimmy Escape to Margaritavill 03 15 18
Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Says His ‘Spirit Could Not Be Broken’ in Touching Tribute
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease Symptoms, September Tour Dates Postponed