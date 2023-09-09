Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Set to Perform New Song 'Bongos' at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage!

On Saturday, it was announced that the rappers will perform at the annual awards show, which will air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

Cardi, 30, and Megan, 28, are set to perform their new collaboration "Bongos," which marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since their hit “WAP" — which they performed together during the 2021 VMAs.

That year, the pair received five nominations for the raunchy single, including song of the summer, song of the year, best collaboration and best hip hop, plus the highly coveted video of the year.

Cardi and Megan will join other musicians confirmed to perform this year at the VMAs, including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo and Stray Kids.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira, who are being honored with the global icon award and video vanguard award, respectively, will also perform.



Cardi and Megan's latest collaboration was made available to purchase and stream on Friday.

The song, which features Latin-infused beats, was released alongside a music video that includes the duo dancing on the beach and near a pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds.

In the colorful visual, Cardi wore a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocked a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt.

The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — which will be hosted by Nicki Minaj (who will also perform) — are set to air live on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

