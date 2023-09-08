Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are proving once again they're unstoppable.

On Thursday night, the “I Like It” rapper and the “Body” rapper shared their first collaboration since 2020's "WAP" with "Bongos."

"BRING OUT THE BONGOS," Megan posted on Twitter, now known as X, alongside two sultry pictures.

"Is everybody doing alright?" Cardi B asked, sharing a clip of the video on her social media.

The track, which features Latin-infused beats, was released alongside a music video, which features Cardi, 30, and Megan, 28, dancing on the beach and pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds.

In the colorful visual, Cardi wears a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocks a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

The pair initially began teasing the release of "Bongos" on Monday via Instagram, revealing their latest collaboration would drop on Friday.



Both musicians, whose real names are Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Megan Pete, shared the news with an image of the single's vibrant artwork. On the cover, the rappers both hold lollipops while wearing matching bodysuits, heels and bracelets in different pastel shades, sporting cotton-candy-colored curls.

“Bongos” marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since their 2020 hit “WAP.” Their past collaboration made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.

Although Cardi has yet to drop a full-length album since her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, “Bongos” is the latest of a handful of singles she’s shared over the past few years, including 2022’s “Hot S---” and 2021’s “Up.”

Cardi B; Megan Thee Stallion. Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Noam Galai/Getty

However, the hip-hop artist told Vogue México y Latinoamérica she was "working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”



“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles,” Cardi told the outlet.

“So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon,” she teased of her next project's release date.

Not only is "Bongos" the first release from Megan since her 2022 album Traumazine. but since Tory Lanez was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison for shooting her three years ago.