Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite on Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet when they dropped “WAP” in 2020 — and they’re gearing up to do it again.

The “I Like It” rapper, 30, and the “Body” rapper, 28, began teasing their latest collaboration on Monday and took to Instagram to announce that their new single, “Bongos,” is due this Friday.

Both superstars, whose real names are Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Megan Pete, shared the news by posting the colorful single artwork. In the cover for “Bongos,” the rappers both hold lollipops while wearing matching bodysuits, heels and bracelets in different pastel shades, with their hair playfully done up in cotton-candy-colored curls.

“Bongos” marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since their 2020 hit “WAP.” Their past team-up made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, going on to spend four weeks at the top spot.

The sexual anthem also received a great deal of backlash from conservative pundits, which both Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi addressed publicly.

The “Savage” rapper appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in late 2020 to talk about reactions to the song.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to Cardi for even putting me on the song,” she said. “But, I mean, I felt like that was really, like, a little weird. I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere.”

While they performed the hit song during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, it was notably not submitted for awards consideration. Cardi admitted that, despite the song’s success, the negative response deterred her from submitting it for the Grammys.

“I need to stop letting the internet control my life,” she explained on Jason Lee’s REVOLT show as to why she was “afraid” of submitting the song. “The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane."

Regardless, the collaboration still went on be certified platinum seven times in the U.S. and won an American Music Award, a BET Award, three BET Hip Hop Awards and a People's Choice Awards, among other accolades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Cardi has yet to release a full-length album since her 2017 debut Invasion of Privacy, “Bongos” is the latest among the string of singles she’s dropped over the past few years, including 2022’s “Hot Shit” and 2021’s “Up.”

The upcoming single is not only the first release from Megan Thee Stallion since her 2022 album Traumazine. but since Tory Lanez was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison for shooting her three years ago.