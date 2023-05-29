Cardi B Honors the Late Takeoff After Accused Gunman's Indictment: 'What a Beautiful Soul to Take'

Cardi B is remembering her friend Takeoff over six months after his tragic death.

The "Up" musician, 30, shared a heartfelt tribute for her collaborator on Friday, shortly after his alleged shooter Patrick Xavier Clark, was formally indicted on murder charges by a Texas grand jury.

“Protect your brothers and your family," Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the Migos member, per Rolling Stone.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for NARAS

"I know you see the tears I know you see them looking at the sky asking why… What a beautiful soul to take," she reportedly added.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Clark on Thursday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Police initially arrested Clark, 33, last December — one month after the shooting — during a traffic stop by the Harris Police Department Gang Division. Per court documents, he also applied for an expedited passport with a plan to go to Mexico shortly after the shooting occurred.

A judge lowered his bond from $2 million to $1 million at the request of Clark’s defense attorneys, and he was released from jail on Jan. 14 and only returned to custody this week.

Takeoff — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was standing outside a bowling alley on Nov. 1 in downtown Houston when Clark allegedly shot him. Police say there was an altercation happening in front of the building that Takeoff was not involved in, but he got caught in the crossfire, and an autopsy has since revealed the 28-year-old died from two gunshot wounds.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Last week, Cardi's husband and Migos group member Offset revealed that he still finds it difficult to talk about his grief in relation to Takeoff's death.

Offset, 31, opened up about the pain he’s felt since losing Takeoff in November in a new interview with Variety, and said he still struggles to speak about it.

"It's hard for me to talk about s--- right now. I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously," he said. "Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s--- is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest. That s--- hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don't want to get in that mood."

He continued: "Some things I don't ever tell nobody. He's not here. That s--- feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it."



At Takeoff's Celebration of Life a few weeks after his death, stars including Quavo and Offset, as well as Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake, paid tribute to Takeoff's legacy through performances and reflections.

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world," his official obituary, provided by a rep, read. "Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He's now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

