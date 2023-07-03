Cardi B Says She's Having a 'Do Not Disturb Summer' After Cheating Allegations

Cardi B is setting her limits.

The “Money” rapper posted a note on Twitter sending a message to fans (and haters) after her husband Offset, 31, accused her of cheating — a claim which she denied — last week.

"DND TYPE OF SUMMER," Cardi B, 30, wrote on Thursday night, referring to the acronym for "do not disturb."

This prompted some fans to agree with the rapper, with one fan writing, "right, I'm taking a break from people this summer. Some others wondered if the tweet was a hint of new music to come, with one person tweeting, "Album title?" and another guessing that the tweet was "the name" of her "next single."

The tweet comes following a public dispute between the married rappers which started when when Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi, began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---."

She continued, “Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B n—. I think sometimes motherf---ers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---- to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody.”

Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid," she addressed Offset. "Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherf---ing say."

This isn't the first time the couple, who share two children, daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 this week, and Wave Set, 22 months, have publicly discussed cheating allegations. Cardi B previously addressed allegations that Offset cheated in 2018 after videos surfaced showing the rapper in bed with multiple women.

Offset and Cardi B smile while posing at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Then five days before the couple’s third anniversary in September 2020, the "Up" rapper filed for divorce saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and and there were “no prospects for a reconciliation," amid new rumors emerged that the Migos rapper had been unfaithful. However, the couple called off the divorce a few months later.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi said in Vogue‘s January 2020 cover story about her decision to stay with Offset.

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

Cardi B in Paris on July 3. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

On Monday, the rapper made a solo appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France — undisturbed.