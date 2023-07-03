Cardi B Makes High-Fashion Appearance at Paris Fashion Show Amid Drama with Husband Offset

The rapper, 30, attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week in a showstopping look

By Escher Walcott
Updated on July 3, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B . Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance!

The rapper, 30, left her recent drama with husband Offset behind her as she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in a dramatic feathered look at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Cardi wowed the crowds in head-to-toe Schiaparelli — a custom look designed for her by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry — wearing an oversized black feathered bolero, teamed with a black corseted gown with gold stitching at the bodice and gold buttons down the back. The finishing touches included a black cap, arms full of golden bangles and the brand's signature realistic body part accessories (in this case, golden ears as earrings).

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

The rapper modeled a bronzed make-up look with a smokey gold cat eye and nude lip and showed off a fresh white extra-long manicure for the occasion. The brand posted a video tribute to her striking look with the caption "Cardi Couture."

Cardi was joined at the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show by a host of celebrities, which included Nicky Hilton, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gwendoline Christie

Nicky Hilton attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Nicky Hilton also attended the Schiaperelli show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty 

Hilton, 39, oozed chic in a long black dress with a high thigh slit and matching jacket with gold buttons. She teamed her look with black pumps, a large black boater hat and a large gold clutch.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Tracee Ellis Ross made an appearance.

Pierre Suu/Getty 

Ross, 50, looked sensational in an oversized white and blue paneled shirt with matching loose-fitting tailored pants, white pumps and gold earrings.

Someone who wasn’t in attendance at the Paris show was Cardi’s husband Offset, 31. His absence comes after the pair had a public dispute on Twitter last week, in which Offset accused the “Tomorrow 2” star of cheating and Cardi denied the accusations.

A source told PEOPLE following their dispute that they are working it out.

"They're just having a little quarrel," the insider said. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Reps for the two did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cardi had a public dispute with husband Offset last week.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The tension started when Offset, 31, posted a since-deleted Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi, 30, began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!" she said.

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---."

