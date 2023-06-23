Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving On Up'

Cardi B has something new to celebrate!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the mom-of-two, 30, revealed that her daughter Kulture Kiari graduated pre-kindergarten and shared adorable photos from her graduation day.

"My baby moving on up🎓I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby 🌏," she wrote.

The rapper shared images of Kulture, 4, dressed in blue graduation regalia on top of a sparking pink dress. Cardi attended the event dressed in a gray pantsuit, neon yellow heels, and a matching purse.

Cardi B/Instagram

The stylish mother-daughter duo captured every moment as they posed in front of a blue banner. In another sweet photo, they smiled and ate an array of different ice cream desserts.

Cardi also revealed that Kulture was recognized for her dance moves as the little one proudly posed for a photo holding the certificate.

The performer shares Kulture, along with son Wave Set, 21 months, with husband Offset. Speaking about the approach to parenting their children, Cardi told Vogue Singapore in July that they try to ensure they stay humble despite their parents' means.

Cardi B/Instagram

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' "she said. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it," she added.

Cardi B/Instagram

Speaking about her hopes for Kulture, she expressed that she wants her "to be good."

"I want her to have a little bit of something forever. I can't swim, so I want my daughter to be able to swim," she shared. "I want her to do amazing things when she grows up. She can jet-ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me."

