Cardi B Hilariously Documents Laser Hair Removal Process on Instagram

Cardi B is getting ready for summer!

In a hilarious video shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the female rapper, 30, took her 166 million social media followers on a behind-the-scenes look at her laser hair removal.

Seen lying down and wearing protective eyewear, the performer declared, "It's that time again, you f—ers. I'm so scared! It's time to laser my whole body."

After telling the technicians that she was ready, the musician laughed through the pain and stressed, "No, I'm not a p—y !"

"I told y'all I'm a hairy bitch, but I keep it under control," she explained. "You all know I get dark down there and dark up here. We're trying to keep that booty hole brown only. Sometimes we can get a little dark."

The musician has often taken to social media to give her fans a look at her health and beauty procedures. After undergoing liposuction surgery on her stomach in 2019, she candidly shared a photo of her swollen feet to show the negative side effects.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” the rapper posted on her Instagram Story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows."

In another hilarious 2019 Instagram clip, she discussed her creative way of wearing a tight pair of jeans.

“These pants is too motherf—ing tight. S— was giving my p—y a wedgie!” she declared in the clip. “I hate having p—y wedgies, bro. My p—y be screamin’ at me like, ‘Bitch, you got me f—ed up. You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a f— ing yeast infection?’ You know what I’m sayin’?”

The "Bodak Yellow" singer then angled the camera to show that she’d pulled her pants down to the middle of her thighs, explaining, “Now I gotta ride around this h— like this.”

In a 2021 Twitter clip, Cardi opened up about the importance of being her "true self" as she showed off her barefaced complexion.

"When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down," she said. "Talk about my face or talk about my marriage.... On the wake up, no filter, hair unbrushed IDGAF. I feel great ! And I never been afraid of showing my real self."