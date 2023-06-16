Cardi B Hilariously Documents Laser Hair Removal Process on Instagram: 'I'm So Scared'

"It's time to laser my whole body," the rapper declared as she gave a behind-the-scenes look at the procedure

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on June 16, 2023 08:58PM EDT
Cardi B is getting ready for summer!

In a hilarious video shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the female rapper, 30, took her 166 million social media followers on a behind-the-scenes look at her laser hair removal.

Seen lying down and wearing protective eyewear, the performer declared, "It's that time again, you f—ers. I'm so scared! It's time to laser my whole body."

After telling the technicians that she was ready, the musician laughed through the pain and stressed, "No, I'm not a p—y !"

Cardi B Hilariously Documents Laser Hair Removal Process on Instagram

Instagram/cardib

"I told y'all I'm a hairy bitch, but I keep it under control," she explained. "You all know I get dark down there and dark up here. We're trying to keep that booty hole brown only. Sometimes we can get a little dark."

The musician has often taken to social media to give her fans a look at her health and beauty procedures. After undergoing liposuction surgery on her stomach in 2019, she candidly shared a photo of her swollen feet to show the negative side effects.

Cardi B Hilariously Documents Laser Hair Removal Process on Instagram

Instagram/cardib

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” the rapper posted on her Instagram Story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows."

In another hilarious 2019 Instagram clip, she discussed her creative way of wearing a tight pair of jeans.

“These pants is too motherf—ing tight. S— was giving my p—y a wedgie!” she declared in the clip. “I hate having p—y wedgies, bro. My p—y be screamin’ at me like, ‘Bitch, you got me f—ed up. You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a f— ing yeast infection?’ You know what I’m sayin’?”

The "Bodak Yellow" singer then angled the camera to show that she’d pulled her pants down to the middle of her thighs, explaining, “Now I gotta ride around this h— like this.”

Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty

In a 2021 Twitter clip, Cardi opened up about the importance of being her "true self" as she showed off her barefaced complexion.

 "When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down," she said. "Talk about my face or talk about my marriage.... On the wake up, no filter, hair unbrushed IDGAF. I feel great ! And I never been afraid of showing my real self."

