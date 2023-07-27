Cardi B Denies Rumor That Public Feud with Offset Was a Stunt to Promote New Single 'Jealousy'

Last month, Cardi B and Offset had a dispute online after the Migos rapper accused her of cheating

Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
Published on July 27, 2023 08:25PM EDT
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B and Offset in May 2023. Photo:

 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Cardi B is setting the record straight after social media chatter alleged her public feud with husband Offset was nothing more than a stunt to promote new music.

A month after the "Up" rapper, 30, and the Migos member, 31, argued over cheating allegations online, the couple seemingly put that aside and announced the release their new collaborative single "Jealousy."

Earlier this week, Offset released a teaser, where he parodies James Brown's bizarre CNN interviewfrom 1988 and used the clip to address rumors about "drama" between him and his wife.

The video also featured an appearance by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who interviewed Offset as she took on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman. Shortly after the teaser, fans on social media began wondering if the rappers' fight was staged.

In response, the "Bodak Yellow" star addressed a fan on social media who wrote: "We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that's exactly what is was. Lmfaoo."

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she said on Instagram, according to screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

She added on Twitter: “THEY C----IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

In her tweet, Cardi was referring to her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, which she filed in 2019 after the blogger made a series of negative claims about her. Ultimately, the court sided with Cardi.

Meanwhile, the public dust-up between Cardi and Offset in late June started when Offset posted an Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of Offset. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---."

She continued, “Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B n—. I think sometimes motherf---ers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---- to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were just having "a little quarrel": "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

A week later, the couple made their first public appearance in Paris as they were photographed holding hands and leaving a Balenciaga store together. They also celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari's 5th birthday. (Cardi and Offset also share 22-month-old son Wave Set.)

Over the course of their time together, rumors that Offset cheated have surfaced before, including in 2018 when videos surfaced showing him in bed with multiple women. Cardi even filed for divorce in September 2020, amid speculation at the time that the Migos rapper had been unfaithful — though they ultimately decided to work it out.

"Jealousy" is out Friday.

