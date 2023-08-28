Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave

Cardi B's kids are the moment!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared photos of her two children — son Wave Set, 23 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 — to her Instagram Story, raving about their adorableness.

"She is so pretty," Cardi wrote on top of a photo of Kulture smiling at the camera and holding a container of cotton candy, before going on to share a video of her daughter digging in.

Another Instagram Story showed a photo of little Wave, wearing gray pajamas with a white heart pattern and looking off camera.

"He sooo cuteeee," wrote the "I Like It" hitmaker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Cardi B with son Wave and daughter Kulture. Cardi B/Twitter

Cardi — who shares her kids with husband Offset — often shares photos of Kulture and Wave on social media, as well as glimpses into milestone family moments.

Back in July, the Grammy winner and her Migos rapper husband, 31, celebrate Kulture's fifth birthday with an epic Super Mario-themed celebration, which the birthday girl attended in a big pink princess dress as she was greeted by Princess Peach, Mario and Luigi.

Later, Kulture could be seen exploring the different areas of the party — which included a ball pit, slides, a bounce house, a ceramics-painting station, a backpack-decorating station and more.

Guests took a break from the action at one point to sing "Happy Birthday" to Kulture, who was presented with a five-tier Super Mario cake for the big fifth birthday.



Kulture Cephus at her fifth birthday party (L); Offset and Cardi B at a pre-Grammys party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 4, 2023. iamcardib/Instagram; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

And while she isn't shy about showering her kids with lavishness, during a recent interview with InStyle, Cardi opened up about growing up in the South Bronx and continuing ongoing family traditions with them as well.

"I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx," said the mother of two. "My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity."

Cardi went on to say that her "favorite memory" from her childhood "is eating together as a family."

"There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them," she added.