Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Poses with Pink $25K Birkin Bag on 5th Birthday: 'My Pretty Princess'

Cardi B and Offset had a lot of big feelings as they celebrated their little girl

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Updated on July 11, 2023 06:30PM EDT
Cardi B Kulture birthday
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Cardi B/ Instagram

Cardi B treated her little girl to some mid-week fun ahead of her weekend birthday celebration.

Sharing photos and videos from the family's trip to Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, the rapper, 30, reflected on how fast daughter Kulture Kiari is growing up in a post on Instagram.

"My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣," the mom of two wrote, alongside photos where Kulture totes a pink Birkin bag, which can retail for up to $25,000.

"Light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈," she said of their outing.

Offset — who was seen in photos and video from the outing, often with son Wave Set, 22 months, in his arms — shared his own birthday tribute to his little girl.

"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you," the "Bad and Bougie" rapper, 31, wrote.

"I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms….daddy’s girl I love you so much."

Cardi B Kulture birthday
Cardi B/Instagram.

Last month, the family celebrated as Kulture graduated pre-kindergarten, sharing adorable photos from her graduation day.

"My baby moving on up🎓I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby 🌏," she wrote.

The little one was in a big pink tulle dress with a lab coat over it as she walked up to the microphone and said, "When I grow up, I want to be a doctor," as her mom and others cheered.

